Miami Beach curfew 2023: Videos show scenes of chaos as two shot dead during spring break 

The City of Miami Beach imposed a curfew from 11:59 PM on Sunday, March 19, until 6:00 AM on Monday, March 20, following two fatal shootings and chaos among crowds.

Trigger Warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Officials also said that separate emergency measures would be issued from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 27, 2023. Authorities noted that the action was taken in response to “two shootings, large and unruly crowds” as well as to “mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct.”

City of Miami Beach @MiamiBeachNews City of Miami Beach Issues State of Emergency and Curfew

– Curfew to be in effect on Sunday, March 19 from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 with separate emergency measures to be issued from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 27, 2023 – City of Miami Beach Issues State of Emergency and Curfew– Curfew to be in effect on Sunday, March 19 from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 with separate emergency measures to be issued from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 27, 2023 – https://t.co/qYqwxLHxFA

According to the Associated Press, the curfew, which mainly affects the popular spring break party spot South Beach, would require people to leave businesses before midnight.

Although hotels are allowed to operate later to provide service to guests, restaurants are allowed to stay open only for delivery. Arriving hotel guests may have to show proof of their reservations.

Officials also decided to close off some roads but mentioned that the curfew won’t apply to residents, people going to and from work, emergency services and hotel guests.

In the wake of the measures, several people also took to social media to share videos documenting the spring break chaos in Miami Beach:

Following the situation, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber shared a video message and said that despite the massive police presence and numerous city-sponsored activities to keep people busy, spring break crowds and the presence of numerous firearms “created a peril that cannot go unchecked”:

“We don’t ask for spring break in our city. We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, it’s too much disorder and it’s too difficult to police.”

The Associated Press reported that one male victim was killed and another was seriously injured in the shooting that took place on Friday night. The shooting and consistent gunfire prompted large crowds to rush into the streets from restaurants and clubs in fear.

Police reportedly said that four firearms were found and one person was detained at the scene. The latest shooting prior to the curfew took place near South Beach Ocean Drive around 3:30 AM on Sunday.

Miami Beach police told the publication that a male was shot and pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Officers reportedly chased the suspect on foot but none of the identities were released and no possible charges were filed.

Netizens condemns chaos at Miami Beach spring break as videos go viral online

The Miami Beach Spring Break 2023 turned into a scene of major chaos following two fatal shootings and a rush of “unruly crowds.” The situation also prompted city officials to issue a curfew at the venue as well as other additional measures.

Several people present at the venue also took to Twitter to videos showing scenes of chaos and condemned the situation online:

Antonio Aquilino @AntonioAquilino Spring Break in Miami Beach has become a nightmare for people living in that area of the city. This man was shot in front of a restaurant on ocean drive. The video is graphic. Spring Break in Miami Beach has become a nightmare for people living in that area of the city. This man was shot in front of a restaurant on ocean drive. The video is graphic. https://t.co/eJyxpwBUMg

Mommar @MisterCommodity Last night in Miami Beach someone was shot dead in the middle of a crowd.



MB is a great place until once a year this culture of thuggery and violence descends and upends the entire city.



The fact that you can actually hear one guy laughing in the video explains it all Last night in Miami Beach someone was shot dead in the middle of a crowd. MB is a great place until once a year this culture of thuggery and violence descends and upends the entire city. The fact that you can actually hear one guy laughing in the video explains it all https://t.co/Sn8SUpOYnc

toddstarnes @toddstarnes Legacy media doesn't want you to see this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the law-abiding citizens of Miami Beach. #SpringBreak Video: Only in Dade Legacy media doesn't want you to see this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the law-abiding citizens of Miami Beach. #SpringBreak Video: Only in Dade https://t.co/4JiB9yTJqW

The Guardian noted that it is usually rare for U.S. city officials to implement a curfew over excessive partying. However, the latest situation was considered to be serious enough to call for emergency measures.

A midnight curfew in Miami Beach was also issued last year following two shootings on Ocean Drive. In 2021, officials made around 1000 arrests and confiscated dozens of guns during a similarly chaotic spring break.

Poll : 0 votes