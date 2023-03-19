Henry Meacock, an Ohio State University student from New Jersey, passed away suddenly while on spring break from college. The late soccer player was majoring in finance at OSU and seemingly had Wall Street capabilities, according to his LinkedIn page.

There is not much information available to the public about Henry Meacock's obituary and the cause of his tragic death has not yet been made known. Students and friends of the late youngster at Ohio State University have been provided help by the Student Life Counseling and Consultation Service during this mourning period.

Henry Meacock was 'beautiful inside out' (Image via Ellie Meacock)

"It hurts to breathe without you": Tributes pour in for Henry Meacock

The Ohio State University community is in shock over the death of Henry Meacock. However, they haven't disclosed any details about his sudden demise. This has led to extreme frustration and speculation among students and friends who want closure with regard to the situation.

A university spokesperson shared a statement after the tragic news surfaced online and said:

“The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Henry Meacock graduated from Westfield High School in 2021, as per a Facebook post by the school's soccer team. He was a student at WHS before enrolling at Ohio State. The team expressed how 'heartbroken' they were over the news of Henry Meacock's death. They sent their love, heartfelt condolences, and prayers to the Meacock family, and penned a tribute to the late student.

Ellie Meacock, who is allegedly the deceased's older sister, posted a tribute on Instagram. Soon after, she made her account private, barring any negative comments. As per the New York Post, she wrote:

"My baby brother, I can’t believe it. Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you. You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever. The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours.”

Ellie continued:

"I admire you in every way. The joy you brought to the people around you will never be forgotten. I am so extremely grateful for the amazing relationship we had. There is no one else I'd rather confide in. I love you forever and ever my best friend."

Meacock was loved by many and the tributes kept pouring in as more were made aware of this loss.

His death came shortly after University of Georgia student Liza Burke passed away in Mexico after being placed on life support. She suffered a brain hemorrhage during her spring break in Cabo San Lucas. The 22-year-old was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which leads to brain hemorrhaging.

Graham Coffey @DawgOutWest



She is a senior at Georgia and had a brain hemorrhage this week in Mexico. She is on life support after emergency surgery and the medical care she needs is here in the USA. Please spread this around to help get her home



gofundme.com/f/aeaet3-frien… UGA folks, meet Liza Burke…She is a senior at Georgia and had a brain hemorrhage this week in Mexico. She is on life support after emergency surgery and the medical care she needs is here in the USA. Please spread this around to help get her home UGA folks, meet Liza Burke… She is a senior at Georgia and had a brain hemorrhage this week in Mexico. She is on life support after emergency surgery and the medical care she needs is here in the USA. Please spread this around to help get her homegofundme.com/f/aeaet3-frien…

A GoFundMe was set up to help her family with the expenses of transporting her back to the United States. The GoFundMe amassed over $120,000 with support pouring in from everywhere.

Amidst the deaths, students and families are being offered support and counseling by the university faculty.

