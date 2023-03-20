Taylor Swift is one of this era's most beloved and iconic singer-songwriters according to many, a claim that doesn't require any evidence.

American country-pop musician Kelsea Ballerini couldn't stop herself from having a "fangirl" moment featuring Swift recently when the former stopped her Heartfirst Tour show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to ask about the latter's Eras Tour update.

In what appears to be a TikTok clip, the 29-year-old artist can be seen interacting with her audience and asking:

"I just have one question. I'm gonna stop after this but I just have one question. Has she ... is 'Cruel Summer' on the setlist?"

The crowd cheered loudly to confirm the Peter Pan artist's question, as she seemed ecstatic. Responding to roars from her audience, Ballerini further added, "It is," before she blew a kiss and bowed down, showcasing her happiness as she said:

"Wow, that's my Super Bowl. I gotta be honest. Alright. Wow. That's all I needed to know. Thank you for that."

The wholesome moment featuring Kelsea Ballerini asking about Taylor Swift's concert has already received plenty of epic reactions, with one fan even tweeting:

"She's so real for this": Netizens react to TikTok clip featuring Kelsea Ballerini enquiring about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour update

As the TikTok clip went viral, many Swift fans on Twitter were all smiles as they reacted to what Kelsea Ballerini did in the middle of her show. From calling a true "Swiftie" to commending her for being real on-stage, here are some of the reactions hailing the Blindsided artist's action from the microblogging platform:

Soph 💕 @fletchersrosie kelsea ballerini mid concert asking about cruel summer being on the eras tour set list is so real of her!!! kelsea ballerini mid concert asking about cruel summer being on the eras tour set list is so real of her!!! https://t.co/gvU9Yv21vw

Soph 💕 @fletchersrosie a true swiftie dedicated to the cause no matter what a true swiftie dedicated to the cause no matter what

The clip posted by the TikTok user @dariaroseee_ on the short-form video platform has received over 135.3K views and more than 23K likes as of this article's writing.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Legends singer has displayed her admiration for Swift.

Ballerini, who is also friends with the Lavender Haze artist, had talked about the latter at Grammys 2022 Red Carpet while answering E! how proud she was of Swift:

"I feel like she constantly makes people proud whether you know her or not because she's always just advocating for change and pushing everything forward for everyone. I'm always on her team."

At the previous year's coveted awards ceremony, Taylor Swift almost became the first person to win the 'Album of the Year' award for the fourth time, but ultimately Jon Batiste's We Are won.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona

On Friday, March 17, Swift's The Eras Tour kicked off in front of an almost 70,000 crowd at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The three hours and 12 minutes performance had ten acts with 44 songs in total, with the Look What You Made Me Do singer also singing Mirrorball and This Is Me Trying as surprise songs on March 17 and 18, respectively.

After the Glendale concert, The Eras Tour will move to Paradise, Nevada, where Taylor Swift will perform at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, this coming Friday, March 24.

Readers can tap here find additional details about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

