A number of harrowing events took place in the original Netflix series Squid Game. The IRL spinoff has also seemingly followed suit, albeit in a comprehensively different fashion. While the contestants were asked to do a range of challenges inspired by the actual show, there was no violence involved for those who ended up getting eliminated.

However, players still had to spend their time in a disciplined manner and deal with limited resources. While they had been given a range of necessities, specific items were not given, including lip balm.

According to Player 301 Trey Plutnicki, frustrated with their chapped lips, contestants tried out a range of alternatives, including lotion, conditioner, and even condoms. While Trey did not try this option, he claimed that others did, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The result was that the condoms were gone within a couple of days:

“Within a day, maybe a day and a half, all the condoms were gone. It was absurd. And it still didn't work! And I was like, 'Obviously!' So yeah, that's 100 percent true. I gave my chapstick to someone last minute because I accidentally kept it in my pocket during Glass Bridge [challenge].”

Player 301 confirms Squid Game: The Challenge contestants used condoms as chapsticks

Trey revealed, after his elimination from Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1, that a range of necessities were not available to the contestants during the show. They had been given a bag which had lotion and conditioner, but nothing else that could potentially be used for their lips. The conditions on the show meant that contestants also had to deal with chapped lips.

The players were not allowed to bring their own things during their stay on the show, only one of the similarities that the series shared with the original Squid Game. Regardless, Trey, or Player 301, revealed that he also tried lotion and conditioner on his lips initially. However, those solutions did not prove useful, which meant that the contestants continued to struggle with dry lips.

While that might not be expected to be a big issue for most people, contestants on the show apparently saw things differently. Trey revealed a range of hilarious details about how people on the show reacted.

He claimed that someone then suggested they should use the lubrication in the condoms, which were easily available in the washrooms. Putnicki explained that he was only one of a few contestants who did not use condoms on their lips. Hence, while there were initially rumors about this, Player 301 went ahead and confirmed the bizarre story.

The Finale of Squid Game: The Challenge will be available to watch in only a matter of days. It is set to be released on December 6 on Netflix.