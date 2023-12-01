Who is TJ Stukes' wife? Closer look at 'Squid Game: The Challenge' fame's personal life

TJ Stukes is player 182 out of 456 who are competing for the $4.56 million prize in the reality show “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Netflix didn’t satisfy fans of the original series by coming up with a Season 2. Instead, they came out with a reality version that has slowly but steadily caught the attention of the masses. Stukes is probably a familiar face out of the said number of participants.

While it’s “Tomahawk Stukes” who gets the limelight, he credits his wife for much of what he has accomplished over the years. The Hustle actor met Samantha in Kansas while attending Independence Community College. TJ is from the Bronx-Mt. Vernon area in New York City but went to school in the said state. “Sam” is from El Paso, Texas and studied at the nearby Allen Community College.

Destiny brought them together, and it didn’t take long for the two to get hitched. The then-aspiring basketball player proposed to her in his sophomore year. They’ve been together since.

TJ Stukes soon joined the Harlem Wizards where he got the “Tomahawk” nickname. He played for a professional basketball team that didn’t have winning championships as a goal. The franchise was all about raising funds for charitable organizations, schools and foundations. In a group where trick shots, alley-oop dunks and fancy plays were staples, Stukes' 6-8 frame and athleticism stood out for 12 years.

Behind the fame and the money, “Tomahawk” kept his feet on the ground. He credited his wife for keeping him even-keeled. In one of the segments of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” the former Wizards player said she was his “saving grace.”

When pressed about who he has been most grateful for, he responded:

“My wife, for sure! I’m a New Yorker through and through, so being arrogant to some extent is how I survived in all my years growing up. She taught me humility and gratitude in what I do. My success is attributed to her all the way because without those two traits, I seriously wouldn’t be here or as successful as I am.”

TJ Stukes and his wife Samantha Stukes have been working hand in hand in basketball

TJ Stukes may have long retired from playing basketball, but he and his wife continue to be a big part of the game. Samantha Stukes founded the Southwest Desert Hoops, which is described as El Paso’s premier professional basketball association. Her husband serves as the organization’s basketball operations chief advisor.

TJ Stukes and his wife are also involved with the Northern New Mexico College basketball program. He serves as an assistant coach while she is the female basketball team’s head coach.

