"$12,500 for an oversized trash can": Knightscope K5 security robot launched by NYPD Subway sparks wild reactions online

NYPD will use the Knightscope Security Robot Service, also called K5, to patrol the Times Square subway station. Yahoo! revealed that the robot will be under trial for two months, starting its duty at midnight and ending by 6 in the morning. The weight of K5 is around 400 pounds, and it can capture a 360-degree video.

The trial will be taking place under the supervision of Mayor Eric Adams. According to CBS News, the authorities decided to take the help of a robot after witnessing a decrease in law enforcement personnel. During a press conference on September 22, 2023, Adams made a statement regarding the matter.

"For the first two weeks, it will be trained to map out of the station. It will move around the main station area and not on the platform."

The officials stated that all the activities would be recorded on the camera equipped with the security robot. As per ther officials, CBS News also stated that criminal activities have decreased on the subway for some time, but there have been some attacks underground, increasing a lot of concern.

Meanwhile, netizens have started reacting to the robot's launch on social media. One of them also called the robot an "oversized trash can."

Netizens react to the launch of Knightscope K5 security robot on social media

Although NYPD intends to ensure the security of the public, netizens shared different reactions to the launch on social media platforms.

Although NYPD intends to ensure the security of the public, netizens shared different reactions to the launch on social media platforms.

More about the K5 and Knightscope, the company behind the robot

According to Yahoo!, four HD cameras are equipped inside the robot, and it can patrol for up to 3 hours if the battery is fully charged. The recharge will take another 30 minutes, but the robot does not have audio recording or face recognition features. However, a button has been added which can be used to report incidents.

William Santana Li, the CEO of Knightscope also expressed her happiness with the progress.

"I've never been as proud of Knightscope and our relentless team as I am today seeing our robot in Federal Blue wearing an NYPD patch on its shoulder."

Since the time Mayor Eric Adams joined the office last year, he has emphasized the use of technology. This started with the introduction of service robotic dogs called Digidogs in April 2022. Separate robots are undergoing tests in New York to help collect trash and recyclable materials.

Knightscope is already known for designing various other robots used in public spots. They include features that can be used to inform the cops about certain incidents. The company's products have also contributed to reduced criminal activities over the years.