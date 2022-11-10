2022 MAMA Awards will no longer consider Twitter votes to determine winners 

The 2022 MAMA Awards has announced that Twitter votes will no longer be taken into consideration to determine the winners for the award show. On November 9, Mnet shared that owing to internal changes in the functioning of Twitter, as a result of Elon Musk acquiring the company, they are unable to record accurate Twitter counts. Hence, the Awards will not count on them to determine the winners this year.

Originally, the MAMA Awards selected the Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice awards by taking into account the 10 percent count coming from Twitter. Worldwide Icon of the Year is also calculated with an additional 10 percent of votes collected during the live broadcast.

Nevertheless, none of the two awards will be decided through the Twitter channel this year. Meanwhile, both Mnet Plus and Spotify votes will still be valid, while the previous ratio used in determining the winners will also remain the same.

Mnet shares a statement announcing change in Twitter vote count for 2022 MAMA Awards

Mnet shared exclusive details regarding the determination of this year's winners at the 2022 MAMA Awards ceremony. As per their latest statement and apology, Twitter votes, which have previously been used to decide the winners of the Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice awards, will no longer be taken into consideration this year.

They also shared a detailed post explaining the newly designed judging criteria to fans:

"We would like to inform you that the judging criteria for the “Worldwide Icon of the Year” and “Worldwide Fans’ Choice Category” [awards] has been revised. Due to internal changes within Twitter, it has become impossible to secure and collect voting data made through Twitter for the pre-vote of 2022 MAMA Awards."

They further apologized to the fans for the immediate change, and stated:

"We sincerely apologize for not being able to reflect the voices of global K-pop fans sent through the Twitter voting during the pre-vote stage. MAMA Awards will continue to make efforts to ensure a fair voting through objective data."

The 2022 MAMA Awards will take place on November 29 and 30 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan, and promises an exciting lineup to entertain the viewers.

On November 9, the 2022 MAMA Awards also revealed the second lineup of artists who will perform during the big night. The list includes Hyolyn, FORESTELLA, BIBI, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, Zico, Im Young Woong, (G)I-DLE, NiziU, INI, NewJeans, and more. Meanwhile, the first lineup included Stray Kids, TXT, Kep1er, ITZY, ENHYPEN, IVE, and TREASURE, among others.

The aforementioned artists will perform during the two-day event in Japan. Fans can vote for their favorite artists on MAMA's official website.

