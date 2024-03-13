2024 Weverse Con Festival: 1st artist lineup, ticket information, & all you need to know about HYBE Label's upcoming music festival

Recently, HYBE Labels announced its 2024 Weverse Con Festival, an annual music festival where several HYBE artists come together to roll out performances of their recent releases and famous tracks. Following the announcement, the first artist lineup of the upcoming has been revealed, already exciting fans about the artists who are seated to perform.

The music festival is a two-day event that is scheduled to take place on June 15 and 16 at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea. Ranging from freshly debuted K-pop groups TWS, BOYNEXTOOR, etc., to famous soloists such as CHUU, imase, etc., the first lineup has already left fans impressed.

While the concert hall is expected to accommodate a huge audience of 15,000 people, fans can also keep up with the concert through Weverse's online live-streaming services. Regardless, the ticketing services for the upcoming concert will kickstart on March 14, 12 PM KST, where fans can get their hands on the Early Bird Entries.

Everything we know so far about HYBE Label's upcoming music festival, the 2024 Weverse Con Festival

The famous and renowned K-pop agency HYBE Labels kickstarted their own yearly music festival in collaboration with Weverse, the online fan community application. Last year, the festival was conducted at the KSPO Dome on June 10 and 11, 2023, gathering several artists such as ENHYPEN, ZICO, &TEAM, LE SSERAFIM, etc.

Following its success in 2023, the second edition of the music festival is scheduled to roll out on June 15 and 16, 2024. Here are the first set of announced artists on the lineup:

Billlie

BOYNEXTDOOR

CHUU

fromis_9

ILLIT

imase

JD1

JUSTB

TWS

&TEAM

While other artists are expected to join the lineup, fans are already thrilled about the artists. Especially given that ILLIT, the upcoming HYBE girl group that was formed through the reality survival show, R U Next?, are yet to make their debut, fans are eager to see them perform together as a group.

Moreover, the 2024 Weverse Con Festival will be TWS' first concert appearance, which has also excited fans. On the other hand, fans are also thrilled about the other promising performing artists such as BOYNEXTDOOR, fromis_9, &TEAM, etc. The ticket sales for the upcoming music festival are also scheduled to kickstart soon.

The Early Bird tickets for the 2024 Weverse Con Festival will be available from March 14 at 12 PM KST. The tickets will be presented at a 19% discount, at 143,000 won, around 108 USD, for the first set of purchases. Otherwise, the tickets' normal price range at 176,000 won, around 133 USD. The 2024 Weverse Con Festival is also expected to come with several components.

Apart from the concert-based performances at the Inspire Arena, an outdoor festival will also be organized at the nearby venue, Discovery Park. Additionally, a real-time telecast of the 2024 Weverse Con Festival will be broadcast at Discovery Park. However, for fans who can't or won't be able to attend the music festival, online live streaming will also be made available through Weverse.

As more and more details about the yearly music festival spill out, fans are thrilled to see how the event unfolds.