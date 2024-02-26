"THEY HAVING A YAP OFF": Fans hilariously react to TXT's Soobin and Beomgyu's intense Weverse fight over who's better at video games

On Monday, February 26, TXT's Soobin and Beomgyu were seen having an intense fight on the Weverse platform as they discussed who's better at video games. The fight started with Beomgyu replying to a MOA's Weverse post that asked who was better at games between Soobin and Beomgyu, and the idol replied stating that he was better than Soobin and that they were on different levels.

Soobin replied that they should settle the fight by playing a game of League of Legends immediately and update the fans on who won after the game. After some time, the two members returned to the same post, but the argument on who was better at games didn't settle. Each of the two TXT members claimed that they were the ones who won the game.

However, Soobin wrote a long Weverse reply to the post clearly explaining what happened in the game while also calling out Beomgyu's mistakes that he made in the game. While the fight eventually settled down, the answer to who won the game wasn't revealed. Given that Soobin sounded very defensive in his Weverse replies, fans hilariously talked about how he might've lost the game and is trying to defend himself through the long messages.

Fans can't stop talking about TXT Soobin and Beomgyu's fight on Weverse over who's better at video games

MOAs would be aware of the fact that both Soobin and Beomgyu are active when it comes to playing video games. Therefore, fans were curious to know who was better at the games, and when one MOA asked about the same on Weverse, it resulted in a chaotic exchange between Soobin and Beomgyu.

When Beomgyu replied to the post saying that he and Soobin weren't even on the same level, Soobin got motivated to prove him wrong. He called him to play a game of League of Legends at 1 AM KST. After a while, they returned to the Weverse post to update fans on how the game went. Beomgyu stated that he took a picture of the results but Soobin was asking him to not post the same (most likely because Soobin lost).

However, Soobin wrote the following reply,

"ze-beom-won-syn-soo."

The text talks about how he, who chose the character Syndra from League of Legends, won against Zed, who was the character that Beomgyu chose. According to the statistics of League of Legends, Zed and Syndra are both great Mid-Laners (a type of role played by the characters in the game), but Zed has an upper hand over Syndra and is expected to win against Syndra at 52.57% of the time.

Therefore, fans couldn't completely buy that Soobin won against Beomgyu, and this speculation was only further cemented when fans realized how defensive Soobin was getting. The idol wrote a long reply jokingly mocking Beomgyu and stating that he lost because of supposedly poor gaming skills.

Fans found it all the more hilarious when Soobin made a typo in his message since he's known to never make a typo and be strict with spelling. Beomgyu replied to his message by stating that Soobin was a 'dirty player' (as in someone who doesn't play a fair game). As the fight continued to last for a long time, Soobin and Beomgyu decided to give the debate a pause.

Soobin asked his fans to go to sleep as it was getting late, and fans never got a proper end of the argument. However, to make this more hilarious, Beomgyu changed his Weverse account's name to,

"Soobin-ah Cheer Up It's Okay."

Here's how fans have reacted:

Fans found the entire exchange extremely hilarious and couldn't stop talking about how Soobin and Beomgyu were seriously debating over issues for hours in the middle of the night.