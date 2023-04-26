''2nd worst Batman only above Affleck'': DC fans slam Michael Keaton's appearance in The Flash trailer

While the expectations from The Flash were magnanimous, and rightfully so, it seems that fans are always finding ways to dislike DC in some form or another. With the latest trailer release, the Ezra Miller film gave a glimpse at the many characters and plotlines of the upcoming film. This did result in a positive reaction from the majority of the DC fanbase, especially with the current ongoings in the universe.

However, it seems this emotion was not common among the entire fanbase. One of the key elements of the film was always meant to be Michael Keaton’s Batman, at least since the time it was announced. But with the first look at the veteran Batman revealed, some fans seem to have had an underwhelming first impression.

Since the trailer premiered on social media sites like Twitter, many fans came forward to discuss this new Batman and criticize Keaton’s take on the popular character.

How are fans reacting to Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash?

It would be wrong to say that Michael Keaton is the most popular actor to take up the caped crusader’s role. With fan favorites like Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, and Adam West, Keaton’s take on the superhero was always one of the underdogs. But it was still an interesting decision from DC to bring this version of Batman back.

This has resulted in many fans applauding the appearance. However, as expected from the offbeat integration of universes, this did not result in resounding excitement. Instead, many have come forward to bash the new Batman in the trailer.

Christian Bale's portrayal of Batman is widely regarded as one of the best in the history of the character's representation; therefore, it goes without saying that the new iteration of the character would have received widespread acclaim if he had played it. For the other actors, there were always going to be some divided opinions.

The Flash is perhaps the most ambitious attempt from the DC universe so far. It will feature DC's version of the multiverse. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian -- albeit not the one he's looking for."

The Flash will soon be available in theaters.

