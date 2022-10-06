Teylyn McAlpin was shot dead in the early hours of November 2020 by then 18-year-old Diontae Whitson and a 16-year-old individual. The murder case is now scheduled to be taken up by American host and victims' rights activist John Walsh on his show In Pursuit with John Walsh.

The new episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh will air on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

It has been over a year and yet the reason behind Teylyn's murder has remained unsolved. The most mind-boggling revelation came when Teylyn's mother, Javelin McAlpin, disclosed that Teylyn and Donitae had grown up together.

Continue reading to find out more about the murder of Teylyn McAlpin.

5 chilling details about the Teylyn McAlpin murder case

1) Teylyn McAlpin and Diontae Whitson grew up together

Teylyn McAlpin's mother, Javelin Duncan, told WLOS News 13 that her son and Diontae Whitson grew up together. She recalled how he would have been graduating this year had he been alive and called him an "outgoing, lovable, and awesome child."

She added:

"Diontae Whitson grew up with my son. He grew up with my boys. He was my family. I don't care if he was a part of the Illuminati. He still needs to pay for what he did."

Duncan further said she does not need an apology from Diontae, but an answer to why he did what he did.

2) Teylyn's body was found with several bullet wounds

On the morning of November 28, 2020, the Asheville Police Department received a 911 call about a shootout on 90 Gay Street, which is close to the Montford baseball field and the Tempie Avery Montford Center. Upon arriving at the location, police discovered Teylyn McAlpin's body with several bullet wounds.

The responding team conducted CPR on Teylyn, who was transported to Mission Hospital upon the arrival of the paramedics. Teylyn succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, after which his family was informed about his demise.

3) Diontae Whitson is reportedly being helped by a street gang called SMM

Captain Joe Silberman, a detective at the Asheville Police Department, told WLOS News 13 that according to intelligence, Diontae Whitson is being "sheltered" and that he has "a gang affiliation that is protecting him and providing him aid."

Whitson has ties to the infamous street gang S*x, Money, Murder, or SMM. According to reports, Diontae has been living among the homeless populations of Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Winston Salem.

A female gang member, who is said to serve as its accountant, has been making arrangements for Diontae as well as providing him with money to stay off the police's radar.

4) A bounty of $10,000 was declared by U.S. Marshals on Diontae Whitson

After the incident, an investigation revealed that the two assailants could be Diontae and a 16-year-old, whose identity was undisclosed due to their minor stature. While the younger suspect was taken into custody on December 8, 2020, Diontae continued to abscond.

The U.S. Marshals declared a bounty of $10,000 to anyone who gave information that would contribute to Diontae's arrest. In 2020, the U.S. Marshals announced a bounty of $5000 on Diontae, who was charged with first-degree murder.

5) The reason behind Teylyn McAlpin's murder is still unknown

Diontae has not been caught yet. The police department's alert for him reads:

"He is accused with first-degree murder and has been known to be in possession of a weapon."

The Asheville Police Department also sought help from the public for their assistance, but to no avail.

