5 things to know about the Randy Ferguson murder case

The shocking Randy Ferguson murder case, which goes back to 2006, has come into the spotlight. This has happened after Investigation Discovery's top-rated true-crime show American Monster is set to revisit and explore the murder case in Season 8's upcoming eighth episode.

The intriguing iteration will make its debut this Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9/8c, on the popular true-crime destination Investigation Discovery and the streaming platform Discovery+. Bruce Kennedy is the writer of the episode and Bill Thomas is the director.

American Monster Season 8 Episode 8's official synopsis states:

"As gentle giant Randy Ferguson approaches his 40th birthday, his sisters worry that he'll never have a family of his own; that all changes when Randy meets single mom Angela Phillips; but the beautiful life they build together hides an ugly secret."

Fans of ID's American Monster are quite curious to learn all about the astonishing Ferguson murder case. Without further ado, let's dive in and find out some of the highlights of the case before the upcoming episode debuts.

Exploring Randy Ferguson's murder case ahead of American Monster's Season 8 Episode 8

1) What happened to Randy Ferguson?

Reportedly, on March 23, 2006, Randy's life was cut short after he was fatally shot twice in the head with a gun.

Randy was Lisa Moore's loving brother. He was also the father of a 4-year-old little girl named Alison from his nearly five-year marriage to a woman named Angela Ferguson.

He lived alongside his family, entailing his wife Angela, daughter Alison and two of his wife's adult children from an earlier relationship, at their South Hill home in Puyallup, Washington.

2) How was his relationship with his wife Angela?

Reportedly, at first, their relationship looked quite normal and good, however, soon into their marriage, everything went up-side down as stated by Randy Ferguson's sister Lisa Moore.

Allegedly, his wife Angela used to emotionally and mentally torture him. She reportedly manipulated and controlled him to an extreme level, which started severely affecting their marital life. It soon became almost impossible for them to live together in peace.

3) Who killed Randy Ferguson?

A still of Randy Ferguson (Image Via Investigation Discovery/Twitter)

Reportedly, the 45-year-old machinist from Puyallup, Washington, was brutally killed by his wife and the mother of his child, Angela Ferguson. The heart-wrenching incident happened while the married couple were engaged in a heated fight at their South Hill house.

Angela was allegedly furious at her husband and pulled the trigger twice at his head at point-blank range, killing him instantly. She then went on to use his adult children's help to cover up the murder. Angela also called 911 on the same day to report that Randy did not return home after their argument.

Later on, the truth came out during the investigation and she confessed to the murder of her husband.

4) Where was Randy Ferguson's body was found?

Randy Ferguson's body was found inside the trunk of a 1990 Dodge Intrepid car (Image Via Investigation Discovery/Twitter)

Reportedly, Randy's dead body was found inside the trunk of a 1990 Dodge Intrepid car on March 26, 2006, two days after he was brutally shot by his wife Angela.

The car was placed on a barrier south of Gig Harbor, situated about eight miles northwest of Tacoma, when the police found it.

5) Where is Angela Ferguson now?

A still from American Monster's episode (Image Via Investigation Discovery/Twitter)

In 2007, Angela Ferguson was arrested and convicted after she confessed to the crime. She pleaded guilty to her husband's first-degree murder.

Angela Ferguson is currently serving 26 years and eight months of prison time at the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

Catch the latest episode of American Monster Season 8, premiering on Sunday, July 17, 2022, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and Discovery+.

