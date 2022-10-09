5 key details about Lisa Reeves X Randy Gwathney case

The day after Valentine's Day, 2007, turned into a nightmare for Lisa Reeves after she lost her mother and grandparents, who were shot dead by her ex-husband Gordon Randall "Randy" Gwathney in February 2007.

Randy visited Lisa Reeves at her rural home in Palestine, Lee County, Arkansas, and got into an argument with her over money. Randy started hitting Lisa, which resulted in the latter's mother, Sylvia Reeves' intervention. She tried to pacify Randall when he hit her before shooting her in the head.

Although Lisa escaped to call for help, she could not save her grandparents. Both James Oliver and Evelyn Elise were shot dead by Randy. According to reports, the police found James' body above Sylvia's, as if he had died trying to save his daughter. Evelyn was a patient with Alzheimer's disease at the time of her murder.

Randy was eventually arrested and convicted of murder and attempted murder. He is currently serving life imprisonment plus 40 years.

Lisa Reeves and Randy Gwathney's separation, all about the attack, and more

1) Lisa Reeves and Randy Gwathney lived separately before the incident

Lisa Reeves and Randy Gwathney were married but started living separately in 2001. However, the couple was not divorced. Lisa's relatives claimed that she was toying with the idea of filing for a divorce, but details about the same were undisclosed.

According to a report by Arkansas Online from 2007, the police could not locate any related documents from the courthouses in the administrative areas of Lee County or St. Francis County.

2) Randy hit Lisa's mother Sylvia Reeves before shooting her in the head

When Randy Gwathney arrived at Lisa Reeves' place late in the night, the couple argued over credit card and monetary issues, according to The Cinemaholic. A scuffle ensued when Randy started hitting Lisa. This is when Sylvia intervened and tried to pacify Randy. Sylvia reportedly warned Randy to leave and threatened to call the police.

At this point, Randy started beating Sylvia, while Lisa escaped and ran into a room. Randy shot Sylvia in the head. He later shot both of Lisa's grandparents as well before following Lisa.

3) Randy fired multiple rounds at police officer Tracy Jackson

Lisa ran towards her brother, Travis Reeves' house, which was next door. While she dialed 911 for help, Travis went out with his gun to check what happened. Travis tried to find Randy, who shot him multiple times. Eventually, an injured Travis passed out as his car fell into a ditch.

Tracy Jackson was the first police officer to arrive at the scene since he was nearby. Randy fired at Jackson's car and shattered the windshield, which injured Jackson. Although he drove away to seek additional help, Jackson's car broke down midway due to a bullet reportedly hitting the fuel tank.

4) Randy blamed his actions on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Randy is a former Army soldier who served in Somalia. After he was captured and presented in court, prosecutors sought the death penalty for him for three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

In 2008, he told jurors that he did not remember what happened and repented for his actions.

He said:

"I'm very, very sorry about what happened. But I just don't understand what happened. I loved those people, and I'm devastated by it."

Randy blamed his challenges with post-traumatic stress disorder as the reason behind his actions. He further described watching a young Somali boy being blown up during his service, which resulted in him taking medication for stress. Randy added that he dreamt about the young boy's death, while the defense argued that he suffered from insomnia, depression, and social isolation.

5) Randy has a past with reckless endangerment

Randy was eventually nabbed and arrested in Texas 12 hours after the spate of murders. He was arrested in Memphis in July 2007, for posing as a police officer and flagging a motorist there. Randy wore a FedEx security guard uniform, according to Arkansas Online.

He not only harassed the motorist by swinging a baton in front of the latter's face but also sprayed a chemical agent on his face.

