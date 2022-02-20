A.C.E. Kim Byeongkwan will officially enlist to serve in the army under KATUSA

The enlistment date for A.C.E's Byeongkwan has been announced.

Top Star News announced on February 17, 2022 that the Changer singer would be joining on April 11 to serve in the Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army, or KATUSA.

A.C.E's official Twitter account verified the news by posting an article confirming the reports.

A.C.E. Kim Byeongkwan will formally enlist as a KATUSA member in the army

This makes the singer the second K-pop idol to join the prestigious branch, following DAY6's Young K, who is currently serving in KATUSA. It is a military unit that requires applicants to have a high level of English proficiency.

gülten @23bkwan the way byeongkwan went from getting more confident in interacting with his fans in english to translating whole interviews to his members, mcing for shows in english and now being the 2nd idol to enlist in katusa he’s so talented, intelligent, passionate and hardworking istg the way byeongkwan went from getting more confident in interacting with his fans in english to translating whole interviews to his members, mcing for shows in english and now being the 2nd idol to enlist in katusa he’s so talented, intelligent, passionate and hardworking istg

The singer also told fans, during a V Live show earlier this month, that he asked Young-hyun for guidance after seeing him get selected into KATUSA.

Young-hyun told him that he applied based on his TOEIC speaking score, so healso took the test and was accepted. He also said that Young-hyun provided him with a lot of advice.

Dodo | Asker Oppaları Var @iloveepasta So after seeing the article about Young K’s KATUSA acceptance, Byeongkwan asked how he did it and Young K helped him about the speaking exam. And then BK quickly took the exam and applied for KATUSA. He said that Young K gave him so many tips 🥺🥺 So after seeing the article about Young K’s KATUSA acceptance, Byeongkwan asked how he did it and Young K helped him about the speaking exam. And then BK quickly took the exam and applied for KATUSA. He said that Young K gave him so many tips 🥺🥺 https://t.co/lQfI5BlT6G

The singer will join an elite force of Korean enlisted personnel as a KATUSA soldier, assigned to the Eighth United States Army (EUSA) as part of the two nations' joint defense against North Korea.

Before joining the army, A.C.E. released its last OT5 MV for the album Changer: Dear Eris, which made fans extremely happy because the K-pop group has been inactive for a long time, with three of the five members recently enlisting in the military.

In August of 2021, member Wow became the first member of the group to join as a public service worker.

Member Donghun took Wow's footsteps and joined as a public service worker in September 2021. On February 7, Jun, the head of A.C.E. enlisted as an active-duty soldier, with Byeongkwan announcing his enlistment days later.

Byeongkwan's life as KATUSA member

Byeongkwan is the first A.C.E. member to join KATUSA. Choices, fans of A.C.E, should not worry, as KATUSA members, unlike other cadets, are known to reside in pairs or alone at their military base.

Many soldiers believe that this technique helps conscripts escape mistreatment such as bullying and hazing. These crimes are frequently committed within barracks, where the majority of Army conscripts reside in groups of at least five or six people.

In consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic, Beat Interactive said that the actual location and time of A.C.E. Byeongkwan's enlistment will not be revealed, so fans do not have to gather to say farewell to him.

idol struggle tweets @idolstruggles byeongkwan all 4 of us at idolstruggles love you and wish you well, dw we’ll always be here waiting for you to come back. will miss you tons. byeongkwan all 4 of us at idolstruggles love you and wish you well, dw we’ll always be here waiting for you to come back. will miss you tons. 💜 https://t.co/E3CYVANCFs

The singer will enlist on April 11th, according to the label.

He will serve in the military for a year and six months on a constant schedule. His return is expected to happen in the early months of 2024.

Fans also praised and wished well for the singer's enlistment under KATUSA

아리 🦋 @aquiIaria

don’t forget that Choice are always by your side waiting, cheering you on and loving you🧡🧡 come back safely🧡 @official_ACE7 incredibly proud of you Byeongkwan🧡 you’ve always been someone to achieve what you set your mind to, so I’m sure you’ll handle this like a pro🧡don’t forget that Choice are always by your side waiting, cheering you on and loving you🧡🧡 come back safely🧡 @official_ACE7 incredibly proud of you Byeongkwan🧡 you’ve always been someone to achieve what you set your mind to, so I’m sure you’ll handle this like a pro🧡don’t forget that Choice are always by your side waiting, cheering you on and loving you🧡🧡 come back safely🧡

shawol |bana |primadonna |choice |weve @kaitsukama @official_ACE7 My dearest Kwannie, please go and come back safely. I will forever wait for you and our 5tar. So don't worry and serve your country well! Until we meet again, my clover @official_ACE7 My dearest Kwannie, please go and come back safely. I will forever wait for you and our 5tar. So don't worry and serve your country well! Until we meet again, my clover 💚

doa ᴬ♤₅ @siastractions kim byeongkwan, an incredible dancer, vocalist, rapper, visual, secret stan twitter user, the best MC, a plushie enthusiast and an english master who will be enlisted in KATUSA… basically a hardworking LEGEND the power this man holds he never disappoints



kim byeongkwan, an incredible dancer, vocalist, rapper, visual, secret stan twitter user, the best MC, a plushie enthusiast and an english master who will be enlisted in KATUSA… basically a hardworking LEGEND the power this man holds he never disappointshttps://t.co/J9cuuj0SiT

ash ♡ jonghyun rt bot @pancakeash27 byeongkwan is the 2nd idol to get into katusa (1st being young k) and i am over the moon happy for him. that is amazing. i am in awe by his talents and smarts everyday byeongkwan is the 2nd idol to get into katusa (1st being young k) and i am over the moon happy for him. that is amazing. i am in awe by his talents and smarts everyday

#WEXO Radio @WEXO4ever

We add Byeongkwan to our prayers, as so many of our favs proudly serve their duty to country.

@official_ACE7 #CHOICE #ACE ’s Kim Byeongkwan to enlist on April 11, serving his military duty in KATUSA, the Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army.We add Byeongkwan to our prayers, as so many of our favs proudly serve their duty to country. #ACE’s Kim Byeongkwan to enlist on April 11, serving his military duty in KATUSA, the Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army.We add Byeongkwan to our prayers, as so many of our favs proudly serve their duty to country.@official_ACE7 #CHOICE https://t.co/bgXST7uXCJ

Liz Ellyn🌼강유찬🌼 @RapperChannie It’s true though, technically Byeongkwan doesn’t have to go until 2024 and Yuchan 2025. They could’ve waited. But they decided to go sooner rather than later because they want to be with A.C.E for as long as possibly. Now I’m crying. It’ll always be 5, always. It’s true though, technically Byeongkwan doesn’t have to go until 2024 and Yuchan 2025. They could’ve waited. But they decided to go sooner rather than later because they want to be with A.C.E for as long as possibly. Now I’m crying. It’ll always be 5, always.

Following in the footsteps of Byeongkwan, who is enlisting at the age of 27, A.C.E maknae Chan, who is 26-years-old, may enlist earlier than planned to enable for a full group reunion sooner, instead of extending A.C.E's military phase.

