A Dia:Beacon museum employee met BTS’ RM, calls him "extremely polite"

BTS RM, aka Kim Namjoon, has been busy exploring museums in the United States while on his vacation. One of the many museums the BTS leader visited was Dia:Beacon, situated in New York. It showcases a collection of art from the 1960s.

As RM uploaded multiple photos of his visit from the museum on his Instagram, a fan account posted the same on Twitter with a brief introduction about the museum. A worker from the Dia:Beacon museum replied to share their experience with the BTS leader under the tweet.

A museum employee's humble interaction with BTS' RM on his musuem trip garners attention

army film club @0613frames Dia:Beacon is a museum in New York that hosts a collection of art from the 1960s to the present with lots of beautiful modern art. Namjoon’s caption on his IG post “1960s-70s” probably refers to the art in the museum. 🤍 Dia:Beacon is a museum in New York that hosts a collection of art from the 1960s to the present with lots of beautiful modern art. Namjoon’s caption on his IG post “1960s-70s” probably refers to the art in the museum. 🤍 https://t.co/DHqKy7uSeB

Head over heels for nature and art, ARMYs were happy to see RM do what he loved the most - appreciating history and the environment while occasionally taking aesthetic, boyfriend-vibe pictures on his vacation. Among the many local and fan experiences of people meeting BTS members, a recent one once again reflects how humble the K-pop supergroup is.

Twitter user Lady ‘Mrs. Revenant’ R (@DVeitinger) commented on one ARMYs tweet recognizing RM and the museum from the photos. They admitted that they had not even “the slightest clue” of who the BTS member was and even “told him to keep a few feet from the art.”

Lady ‘Mrs. Revenant’ R @DVeitinger

I told him to keep a few feet from the art without the slightest clue who he was RIP @0613frames I work here!I told him to keep a few feet from the art without the slightest clue who he was RIP @0613frames I work here!I told him to keep a few feet from the art without the slightest clue who he was RIP

As another ARMY shared some more information about RM’s Instagram, the museum employee further shared that RM was “extremely polite” and gave him little nods of apologies. They even provided some more details, adding that the rapper spent almost an hour at Donald Judd gallery and was sometimes joined by a friend too.

Lady ‘Mrs. Revenant’ R @DVeitinger @novtaekook @0613frames He was extremely polite! Gave a little ‘apologies’ wave of his hand and nodded his head to indicate he heard me (I was across the room) @novtaekook @0613frames He was extremely polite! Gave a little ‘apologies’ wave of his hand and nodded his head to indicate he heard me (I was across the room)

Lady ‘Mrs. Revenant’ R @DVeitinger @novtaekook @0613frames The more I’m looking at pictures from his visit on his Instagram the more I’m realizing I saw him multiple times throughout the day. He spent almost a full 45 minutes in the Donald Judd gallery, occasionally joined by a friend but for the most part he was the only one there. @novtaekook @0613frames The more I’m looking at pictures from his visit on his Instagram the more I’m realizing I saw him multiple times throughout the day. He spent almost a full 45 minutes in the Donald Judd gallery, occasionally joined by a friend but for the most part he was the only one there.

Since then, the employee’s experience has been blowing up on Twitter as ARMYs keep giving them information about the rapper and complimenting them for their hard work.

Meanwhile, visiting museums was just another part of “namjooning” that fans hoped and were glad to see RM do. The leader jokingly coined the term “namjooning” to describe a person who lives like Namjoon - taking walks, admiring and appreciating nature, having fun with crabs or friends. In short, indulging in little love habits towards nature and art and themselves.

ARMYs believe the BTS leader is finally channeling his persona on his Instagram (@rkive). RM’s account is filled with aesthetic images of nature and museums or him peacefully enjoying them.

As some ARMYs on Twitter mentioned, BTS being on vacation and opening personal Instagram accounts was a boon.

