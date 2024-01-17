A feature-length Richard Simmons biopic starring Pauly Shore is under development

Fitness guru Richard Simmons is the subject of a new biopic from Warner Bros. subsidiary. According to early reports, veteran actor and comedian Pauly Shore is portraying Simmons.

The upcoming feature-length film follows a short about Simmons, titled The Court Jester, which will premiere at Sundance on January 19. The short film also stars Pauly Shore as the celebrity fitness instructor. The short film also stars Tamra Brown as Ellen DeGeneres and Jesse Heiman as David, a television producer who lost 160 pounds because of Simmons. The short, directed and written by Jake Lewis, will be available for viewing on YouTube after its Sundance premiere.

The details about the feature film are still scarce, as the news of its production just came. More details about the same should be available soon.

"We all need this biopic now more than ever"- Pauly Shore on Richard Simmons' upcoming biopic

The short film that is slated to premiere on January 19 will be the first glimpse fans get into Pauly Shore's portrayal of Simmons, one of the most influential fitness instructors of all time.

Shore, moreover, also believes that this film in development is an important addition to the world of cinema, as people need to know the story of Simmons.

Pauly Shore said in a statement regarding his portrayal:

"I’m really excited about sharing Richard Simmons’s life with the world...We all need this biopic now more than ever. Simmons represented mental health, getting people in shape and being his authentic silly self! Whenever he was on TV you could never take your eyes off of him and he brought such a joy to his appearances that represented nothing but a good time."

As per Deadline, the project of Shore as Simmons is in development at a Warner Bros' subsidiary, The Wolper Organization. Mark Wolper, president of the subsidiary, willl be a producer.

The film will likely come out sometime in 2025.

Richard Simmons is still regarded as one of the biggest and most widely renowned fitness coaches of all time. He is credited with revolutionizing the work of fitness instructors. He made frequent appearances on talk shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which helped him cement his status.

His flamboyant personality combined with his positive approach to exercising made him a household name during his prime years. He also worked as an activist in his later years, advocating for a 2008 bill mandating non-competitive physical education in public schools.

In 2014, Richard Simmons disappeared from the limelight completely, leaving a trail of mystery behind him. Since then, fans have wondered what happened to him. He did assure his fans that he withdrew from public life because he wanted some privacy in 2016.

Speculations about the ex-fitness instructor still cloud many fans.