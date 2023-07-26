Who is Richard Simmons? Headband debate takes the internet by a storm 

Richard Simmons, a beloved fitness guru and motivational speaker, has once again captured the attention of the internet, but this time, it's not for his iconic workouts or inspirational messages.

A headband debate has erupted, dividing Twitter users and sparking curiosity. Users are claiming that they remeber Simmons donning a headband. However, the pictures of him on the internet say otherwise.

The headband debate began when a TikToker Kelly Manno shared a video in which she reacted to the comment of a social media user who said that Richard Simmons never wore a headband.

Kelly Manno in her video said:

"What do they think they did? Went through the whole internet and scrubbed every photo of Richard Simmons ever wearing a headband? That's crazy"

It is worth noting that on the internet there is not a single picture of Simmons wearing a headband. The only available pictures are of the impersonators who dressed up as Simmons on Halloween and were seen donning the headband.

Social media users reacted to Richard Simmons' headband debate and most of them said they have trust issues now

As the internet users came across the video of Kelly Manno, they shared their views on the Richard Simmons' headband debate. Most users reacted to the video by saying that they have trust issues and they cannot rely on anything now.

Angela @Angela54244008 @AuntCinnamon I think we should all have trust issues because of our Government - not Ed McMahon.

Ronald @gnomeenjoyer the richard simmons costume isn’t gonna arrive in time it’s all over

Daniel Wagner @UnframeOfMind WAIT! You're telling me Richard Simmons never wore a headband?

Aaron Storie @a_aron2_0 @Trinity333_ I just did a search and I swear he had a headband on in the Nutty Professor.

While some reacted by saying that they believe that Richard never wore a headband.

Mo Regalado | Commercial Real Estate Social Media @TheMoRegalado How many of us remember that Richard Simmons used to wear a headband when he made appearances?

ItsBartell @ItsBartell Fun fact: Richard Simmons never wore a headband

Who is Richard Simmons? Know all about him

Simmons is a renowned fitness guru and motivational speaker who gained fame in the 1980s for his energetic workout videos and exuberant personality.

Born on July 12, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, he dedicated his life to helping others improve their health and well-being. With his distinctive curly hair and flamboyant fashion sense, Simmons became an iconic figure in the fitness industry.

His weight-loss programs, most notably Sweatin' to the Oldies, became a cultural phenomenon and attracted millions of followers worldwide.

Simmons' infectious enthusiasm and positive approach to fitness inspired people of all ages and backgrounds to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Throughout his career, he made frequent appearances on television talk shows, spreading his message of self-acceptance and empowerment.

Despite his immense popularity, Simmons stepped away from the public eye in the late 2000s, leading to various speculations about his whereabouts and well-being.

Nevertheless, his impact on the fitness community remains significant, and his legacy continues to inspire countless individuals to prioritize their health and fitness goals.