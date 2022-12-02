"A friend, a soulmate, a sister": Lindsey Buckingham shares heartfelt tribute to Christine McVie

American musician Lindsey Buckingham paid tribute to his late former bandmate Christine McVie.

On December 1, the 73-year-old rocker took to his Instagram handle to share a handwritten and heartfelt note for McVie.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

Christine McVie passed away on November 30, after battling a "brief illness." The announcement of her death was made by her family, who added that she passed away peacefully at a hospital in England.

Lindsey Buckingham feels "very lucky" to have known Christine McVie

Further, in the handwritten note posted on his Instagram handle, Lindsey Buckingham recalled working with McVie while they were in Fleetwood Mac together.

“For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Fleetwood Mac, which also consisted of Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie, saw a lot of personal turmoil during the recording of their classic album Rumors. It became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The group reunited in the 1980s for tours and albums, but that was sometimes with all five members and sometimes not.

The final split came after Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie released their 2017 album. In 2018, the group performed at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year awards as the honorees, post which, Buckingham was removed from the band. He was replaced by Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of the Crowded House.

Lindsey Buckingham's tribute came shortly after Nicks and Fleetwood shared a heartfelt tribute to Christine McVie on Instagram.

In a handwritten post, Stevie Nicks shared that her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away."

"I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London—but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day."

She also wrote the lyrics to Hallelujah by Haim.

Mick Fleetwood also shared a lengthy tribute to his "sweet friend Christine McVie."

"[She] left us, earthbound folks, to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that 'song bird'… reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today… I will miss everything about you Christine McVie Memories abound… They fly to me. Mick Fleetwood."

Several other musicians, like Hayley Williams, Tim Burgess, and Garbage, also paid tribute to Christine McVie and remembered her legacy.

