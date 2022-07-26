Stevie Nicks Fall Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her Live In Concert tour, slated to begin this September. Nicks will be joined by singer Vanessa Carlton as a special guest on all tour dates. Stevie Nicks is also slated to perform at a bunch of music festivals including JAS Aspen Snowmass, Ravinia Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Sound on Sound Festival and Ohana Festival this September.

The Fleetwood Mac singer took to Instagram and wrote:

“Here we go! I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone.”

The tour will kick off September 19 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Manchester, following which the singer will make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Charlotte, among others. The tour will wrap up on October 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater.

Carlton also took to Instagram noting that she would join the tour. She wrote:

“Thrilled does not begin to capture what I feel right now. To be able to perform these shows and be on the road with the dream weaver @stevienicks and her incredible band and crew, continues to be one of the greatest honors of my career! I hope you’ll be able to catch us at one of these performances. It’s gonna be good.”

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale starting July 29 at 10 am via Live Nation.

Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour Dates

Tickets for my fall tour with @VanessaCarlton go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 10 AM.

Sep 2 – Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass *

Sep 8 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Sep 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Sep 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sep 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sep 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival *

Sep 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* Festival Dates

More about Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is an American singer and songwriter who joined the band Fleetwood Mac in 1975 after a short stint with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham. Nicks helped the band become one of the best-selling music acts of all time, with over 120 million records sold worldwide. After Nicks joined the band, they released an album titled Rumours, which became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Nicks began her solo career in 1981, while remaining a member of Fleetwood Mac. She has released eight studio solo albums and seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac. In October 2020, Stevie Nicks released a new song titled Show Them the Way, six years after her previous release. The song featured Dave Grohl on drums with a video directed by Cameron Crowe. Nicks also worked with Miley Cyrus on a Midnight Sky remix and made a guest appearance on Maroon 5’s Remedy.

