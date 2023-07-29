"A great album might be on the way":  BTS' Jung Kook teases fans about an upcoming solo album

On July 28, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook appeared on the newest radio program by Bru On The Radio, Audacy CheckIn. The idol's appearance was part of the promotions that followed the release of his solo debut single, Seven. Apart from his single, he also shed light on several other interesting topics.

The host, Bru, asked the idol what his full-fledged studio album would look like since his debut was just a single. To this, the idol replied that it will be a "great album" and that he is confident about it.

"I’d say it will be awesome! Maybe, maybe. I am confident. Yes. Please wait a bit longer. I think a great album might be on the way," he said.

Fans celebrate as BTS' Jung Kook hints about his upcoming solo album

Jung Kook's solo debut single, Seven, which was released on July 14, 2023, took the internet by storm. Everything about the song intrigued fans and it also reeled in new audiences, who loved the additive lyrics and Han So-hee's appearance in the music video. Undoubtedly, the track has also done well on both international and domestic music charts.

The song featured on three Billboard charts, Hot 100, Global, and Global 200. Fans fell in love with his new track and his hints about his new solo album left fans over the moon.

The interviewer, Bru, asked:

"Obviously, the question comes up after the single's out. Does this mean an album's on the way? And how much can you tell us about that process?"

Jung Kook replied:

"There aren't any specifics set yet. But I'm just continuing to work on new music. There might be a possibility that we get some good results."

The idol's appearance on the show left fans excited. Netizens took to Twitter to react to the latest interview and can't wait to see what Jung Kook brings to the table with his album.

During the recent interview, the idol also spoke about his solo career. When Bru asked him about what he had learned during his journey as a solo artist, the idol answered:

"Oh, I'm pretty good at what I do. Sorry! (giggles) I do review some reactions in Korea and outside Korea, I gained a lot of confidence as I saw I was getting acknowledged. I've learned that I can do it if I try. And I think I can act, too."

Fans are now eager to gain more information about the idol's new album and are excited to see what it has in store for them.