“A happy 2:12 second long video of alluringly beautiful Taehyung”: Fans react to Harper’s BAZAAR Korea’s behind-the-scenes with a message to ARMYs

On January 26, 2024, Harper's BAZAAR Korea shared a new clip of Kim Taehyung of BTS for its February edition. The clip is behind-the-scenes footage of the Blue singer-songwriter where the musician has imparted a heartbreakingly beautiful message for his beloved fans—the ARMY.

Harper's BAZAAR Korea posted a heartfelt caption along with the behind-the-scenes video of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter and mentioned how the idol filmed the message by himself. The magazine house wrote:

"Finally unwrapping it... February issue cover #뷔하인드 cut. Kim Taehyung left a pictorial gift for his fans at before enlisting. We reveal the atmosphere and behind-the-scenes footage of the photo shoot as told by him directly. Don't miss the heartbreaking message left to fans with the sunset in the background. (It's no secret that he ran a long way alone and filmed it on camera without a filming crew!) Check out 'V's Day' with Celine in the video right now."

Expand Tweet

The BTS ARMYs experienced a social media meltdown after discovering the most recent information for several reasons. First of all, the magazine house unveiled fresh footage and fragments of Taehyung in the video; second, the singer-songwriter was solely thinking about his fans even during such a cover shoot in the bitter cold.

Fans rushed to Twitter, presently X, and wrote:

Expand Tweet

"MERMAN TAEHYUNG": Fans swoon over the ethereal visuals of the BTS idol in the latest video of Harper's BAZAAR Korea

On January 26, 2024, the BTS ARMY went through a whirlwind of emotions as Taehyung left a heartfelt and poignant message for them. In his message he said that he is working hard for the magazine cover shoot and by the time the images and videos are released, he will be serving his mandatory service in the South Korean military.

As the sun bid its adieu in the background and took a dip in the ocean, Taehyung wrapped his message by wishing his fan a "Merry 2024. This was V." He said:

"I'm here to take a really cool photoshoot. By the time this video is out, l’ll be serving in the military. I prepared beautiful photoshoots for ARMY, so please check them out. This is a February issue, so merry 2024. This was V."

Expand Tweet

The BTS ARMY, who are well-known across the world and highly praised for their love and dedication to all seven members of BTS, were a bit saddened by this specific statement. They started feeling blue even more of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's use of the past tense for the final portion of the message, "This was V."

The For Us singer further expressed his wish to have long hair like in his photo shoot. The video seems to have been posted by ARMYs and got widespread on the internet. Certain followers were enthralled with the captivating allure of the Blue singer-songwriter's interpretation of the 'Blue Dragon' concept for the February 2024 idea. Moreover, his poignant message before enlistment made others cry.

Admirers of the beloved artist left their reactions and messages all over Twitter after they watched the behind-the-scenes footage uploaded by Harper's BAZAAR Korea.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taehyung collaborated with the fashion brand CELINE, which he represents globally, for the picture session. According to information previously released by Harper's BAZAAR Korea, the picture was inspired by the astronomical "Year of the Blue Dragon" in 2024.

The photographs have an ethereal aspect as a result of the gorgeous location. Due to this, the magazine went out of stock immediately in several locations as fans couldn't wait to get their hands on the copies of it.

Kim Taehyung of BTS is currently serving in the South Korean military and will be discharged in June 2025.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here