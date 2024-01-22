“HE’S TOO PERFECTLY GORGEOUS”: Fans frenzied as Kim Taehyung looks flawless in a new cinematic video for Harper's BAZAAR Korea

Harper's BAZAAR Korea released a fashion film starring Kim Taehyung on January 22, 2024. The cinematic marvel captured the charisma and ethereal charm of the BTS singer. Previously, the magazine shared the images from his cover photo session for its February 2024 issue.

In the latest fashion film, the Layover singer-songwriter was captured along a beach, standing beside a tree log, shirtless. Fans went into a frenzy online and hailed him as the reincarnation of the goddess Aphrodite.

Taehyung is the worldwide ambassador for the fashion brand CELINE, with whom the photo session was done in association. Furthermore, as previously disclosed by Harper's BAZAAR Korea, the photoshoot had an astrological theme centered around 2024, known as the 'Year of the Blue Dragon'.

"Magnificient": Fans swoon over surreal visuals of Taehyung from Harper's BAZAAR Korea's fashion film

Taehyung's appearance abruptly and dramatically changes as he turns into an ethereal entity. Together with his stunning looks and self-assured demeanor, the blue hair and picturesque surroundings give the fashion film the dreamiest vibe. The shot opens with the waves splashing over the beach as the camera pans towards the Love Me Again singer standing shirtless beside a tree.

The video then takes its viewers on an enchanting ride, showcasing various shots of nature along with Taehyung's stunning face while the words CELINE play on a skateboard here and there. The cinematography of the entire video by Harper's BAZAAR Korea weaves the magazine's decade-old standing in the fashion industry along with the reputation of the fashion label CELINE and the BTS sensation's global standing and artistic influence.

The video also plays between colors and a monochromatic feel, exposing Taehyung's light purple hair color with silver tones. The singer's choice of bangs for his hairstyle in the photo session and fashion film for Harper's BAZAAR resembles his hairstyle from BTS' DANGER music video ten years ago. This holds significance since DANGER peaked at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Chart for the first time since its release in 2014.

Needless to say, the BTS ARMY flooded X by sharing the fashion film and admiring the beauty of the Rainy Days singer. A fan, @bichwi, wrote on Twitter:

"Mother nature woke up that day and said 'i want to create the most gorgeous man to grace this earth' and kim taehyung was born."

With the February cover teases for Harper's BAZAAR Korea, the Winter Bear singer and songwriter, better known as BTS' V, sparked a social media meltdown. Earlier, his enchanted aura was displayed on three exquisite covers, alluding to the rare material that lies within. After leaving fans in a state of suspense with the teasers, the whole artwork has finally been shown, offering a look inside V's stunning universe.

In addition, the February 2024 issue was reportedly ordered in bulk from everywhere in the world, which caused the edition to go out of stock numerous times. Prior to its publication, the Layover singer once again demonstrated his enormous popularity in South Korea by ranking as the cover of the best-selling magazine on seven reputable e-commerce platforms: Aladin, Yes24, Ktown4u, Kyobo Book, Gmarket, Rakuten Japan, and Qoo10 Japan charts.

The singer released a digital song in collaboration on December 30, 2023, with the American R&B singer UMI, wherever u r. On January 24, 2024, BTS V will feature as the lead in the official music video of IU's comeback single, Love Wins All.