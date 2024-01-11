"He is a brand himself": ARMYs restless as BTS Taehyung's Harper’s Bazaar Korea covers at Kyobo bookstore go out of stock due to huge influx of orders

On January 11, 2024, a Twitter user posted an update regarding BTS member Kim Taehyung's Harper's Bazaar Korea cover for the February edition. As per the update, after placing an order at Kyobo bookshop for the edition, a member of the K-army was informed that the business had received more orders than it could fill.

The magazine's primary publishers are also reportedly overwhelmed by the volume of orders, as per the update posted by @taeguide:

"A karmy placed an order for Taehyung’s Harper’s Bazaar Korea covers at Kyobo bookstore but received a response that the store, unfortunately, received more orders than they had stock of. The main publishers of the magazine too are unable to keep up with the huge influx of orders."

Expand Tweet

BTS ARMY commented on the post by @taeguide, and lauded Taehyung's global influence, hailing the Love Me Again singer-songwriter as a '"brand himself."

Expand Tweet

Fans laud Taehyung as his cover for Harper's Bazaar Korea debuts at #1 on Ktown4U, Qoo10 Japan, Yes24, and Aladin charts

The BTS ARMY were thrilled beyond measure as the latest Harper's Bazaar Korea magazine cover of Kim Taehyung aka BTS debuted at #1 on the Ktown4U Best Selling K-Contents Daily chart.

In addition, the magazine also debuted at the top spot in Best Selling Overall on Qoo10 Japan, No.1 in the Real-time Best Sellers chart on Yes24 and Aladin. These are some of the largest e-commerce sites in South Korea.

Expand Tweet

Harper's Bazaar Korea debuted three exquisite cover images of BTS' Kim Taehyung for its February edition on January 10, 2024. The images showed the vocalist for Love Me Again in a fresh light.

In the past, the publication in question had let readers predict who may appear on its subsequent cover by posting an image that obscured the face of its cover star for the February edition. An image of an unknown celebrity sporting a mauve ensemble with black trousers, photographed in an apparent leaping stance could be seen in the post that Harper's Bazaar Korea uploaded on Instagram and X.

The individual in the photo had colored hair, which many people believe to be mauve (a lighter shade of purple) with hints of silver or grey. Furthermore, the image displayed and hinted at the bare torso of the mysterious celebrity. Based on hints like his bracelet, CELINE hashtags, and more, fans were able to figure out that it was Kim Taehyung.

All this was sufficient to rile up the entire BTS fandom as they flocked to various online sites to pre-order and grab a copy of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's Blue Dragon Year February edition of Harper's Bazaar magazine. Having said that, fans also rejoiced simultaneously as the magazine debuted at #1 on several e-commerce websites within a day of its official announcement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The prestigious magazine company also released three different photos of Taehyung for the cover of their February edition. One was a monochrome picture of the BTS idol without a shirt, resting his elbow on a log and supporting his chin with his palm.

In the second picture, the singer is facing directly into the camera while wearing only denim trousers and an unzipped jacket that shows his exposed torso.

In the last and third picture, he was dressed in a white outfit with a long purple and silver mane that gave it a regal and stunning "elf" appearance. Harper's Bazaar additionally informed fans that they had three choices to choose from, and the cover image that received the most votes will ultimately be published in the forthcoming February edition.

Voting will be open through January 15 of this year.

Taehyung recently released a collaboration single with American musician UMI. Her song, wherever u r, featured the BTS idol and reached at the Top 5 of the Billboard chart in the week of January 6 to 12, 2024.