"DETERMINED TO MAKE US LOSE IT!": Fans go feral over BTS Taehyung's new photo for Harper's BAZAAR Korea, confirming film & behind-the-scenes release

On January 12, 2024, Harper's BAZAAR Korea announced that they would release the fashion films and behind-the-scenes footage of Kim Taehyung aka BTS V shortly. As per their confirmation, the film release is scheduled for January 22 and the behind-the-scenes are to be released on January 26, 2024.

Three covers were revealed by Harper's BAZAAR Korea for their February 2024 edition, which featured Taehyung as the cover star. He is the worldwide spokesperson for the luxury clothing line CELINE, for which the magazine collaborated on this photo session.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath since January 10, 2024, when the magazine house teased the upcoming edition featuring BTS V. However, upon knowing that a fashion film and behind-the-scenes footage will also be released of the global megastar, the BTS ARMY went into an online frenzy and expressed joy.

"He's got that swagger": BTS ARMY swoons over the latest image of Taehyung with a skateboard

The latest update emerged online as Harper's BAZAAR Korea uploaded on its Instagram account, highlighting Taehyung's "rebellious boyish" charm for the pictorial. The caption on the Instagram read:

"Exclusive visuals of 'Celine Boy' Kim(V) who has a rebellious boyish girl! Following the upcoming cover, we preview a shot from the February pictorial of Korea. Film and behind-the-scenes video of Kim Taehyung's colourful moments will be shown on the coming 22nd and 26th!"

Meanwhile, wearing a variety of CELINE ensemble that highlights his toned physique, Taehyung, who has blue hair, emanates a strong and self-assured demeanor. In the latest preview image of the forthcoming February edition of Harper's BAZAAR, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter is seen wearing a CELINE plaid shirt and exposing his ripped abs while holding a skateboard on his right shoulder. The black-coloured skateboard displays "CELINE" in bold white.

Every cover has a unique appeal that showcases Taehyung's adaptability as a model and his skill at accepting a range of ideas.

Soon, fans began drawing comparisons between him and webtoon and anime characters. Others tweeted on X that his new pictorials are driving them crazy.

With his latest cover appearance for Harper's Bazaar Korea's February issue, V, a member of the global music phenomenon BTS, has had a captivating effect on the fashion and music industry. The magazine's primary publishers faced a major issue when the enormous demand from readers resulted in a record-breaking quantity of pre-orders that exceeded the stock available at Kyobo bookshop.

Due to the fervor of the fans for the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's cover, the magazine rocketed to the forefront of several online shopping portals in South Korea and Japan, including Ktown4U, Qoo10, Yes24, and Aladin.

The tremendous interest in the magazine was the outcome of the anticipation and Taehyung's breathtaking images, highlighting the BTS member's profound impact.

In the meantime, Harper's BAZAAR Korea has informed the fans and its readers to cast their votes on their preferred cover photo of the BTS idol among the three images they have released earlier. The photo that receives the most votes will be included in Harper's Bazaar Korea's 2024 February issue. Voting is available till January 15, 2024.