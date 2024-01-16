"He is giving tiger energy": Fans cheer as Harper's BAZAAR Korea congratulates BTS' Taehyung for graduating military training as an Elite Soldier 

On January 16, 2024, Kim Taehyung of BTS, following a lengthy period, shared pictures on Instagram alongside Kim Namjoon while undergoing a military training graduation ceremony at an army camp. They concluded their five weeks of training on Tuesday, receiving top honors at their graduation. BTS leader RM shared pictures with their fans to commemorate the event.

Fans were already basking in the glory of the idols' latest achievement in their personal lives, which was further sweetened by Harper's BAZAAR Korea. On the same day, the magazine house posted a picture of Taehyung on their X handle, congratulating him for graduating as one of the Elite Soldiers.

However, when the BTS ARMY came across the new image of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter, they shared their amusing thoughts on the platform and called him a "tiger".

"Another win for Team Tiger": Fans go gaga over the new image of Taehyung posted by Harper's BAZAAR Korea

Leading Korean fashion publications, such as Vogue Korea, Elle Korea, Harper's BAZAAR Korea, and W Korea, have featured Kim Taehyung on their covers in 2023.

The 2024 February issue of Harper's BAZAAR Korea promises to be visually stunning as it features Taehyung once again. This exclusive piece is set to provide an intimate look into Taehyung aka BTS V's world beyond music and style, revealing his multifaceted nature.

Hence, the magazine house released a few sneak peeks from the upcoming February edition which were enough to set the internet ablaze. Similarly, on January 16, 2024, to congratulate the Love Me Again singer-songwriter over his military achievement, Harper's BAZAAR Korea released another image of the purple-haired idol that delighted his fans even further.

Harper's BAZAAR Korea wrote in its post:

"Today, #김태형 who completed the training camp and was selected as an elite trainee, was revealed! also unveils V's new, playful face that has never been seen before. See more of V’s colorful pictorials in the February issue of !"

The BTS phenomenon is seen in a close-up in the updated picture, showing off his purple mane with silver undertones. With both of his fists half-clenched, the BTS star and the singer and composer of the highly regarded solo album Layover can be seen snarling into the camera.

Without delay, the BTS ARMY began referring to him as "baby tiger" or using other similar nicknames. For those who don't know, Taehyung's admirers have also given him the nicknames "Tiger Cub" and "Baby Tiger".

However, he is also affectionately referred to as "Winter Bear" since he had previously released a song named Winter Bear. Furthermore, the singer had previously disclosed that, when he was younger, his grandmother used to affectionately refer to him as a bear cub.

As a result, he and his admirers continued to use the nicknames. Following the release of the updated picture, some fans chose to support "Team Tiger," while others chose to support "Team Winter Bear." Furthermore, several other fans concurred, stating that even though they support "Team Winter Bear," they think the Layover singer-songwriter looks more like a tiger cub in this specific picture.

Meanwhile, the Layover singer-songwriter completed his preliminary training of five weeks and graduated today, on January 16, 2024, at the top of his class. In addition, the singer would have to undergo another intense training of three weeks once he is deployed to his unit in the next couple of days.

This is because he had applied to serve in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit that thwarts and combats terrorism activities, military deserters, and more.