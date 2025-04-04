“A lot of people keep getting scammed” — Virgin River star Martin Henderson alerts fans about fake profiles being created in his name

Martin Henderson, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, Virgin River, and Miracles from Heaven, has once again alerted fans about fake accounts using his name to scam others. On April 2, the actor posted an Instagram video informing his followers that he's currently in Vancouver, busy shooting for season 7 of Virgin River.

Just last month, Henderson shared a similar video after a woman was scammed out of $375K by someone impersonating him online.

In his latest message, Martin Henderson assured fans that he is not sick and doesn't need any financial help. He emphasized that if anyone contacts them pretending to be him, it's a scam. Calling the increasing scams "frustrating," he made it clear that he's doing just fine. The actor said:

"If anybody's being contacted by me anywhere else other than right here, it ain't me, so I just wanted to let people know. I know this is probably boring for people to keep on hearing, but a lot of people keep getting scammed, and it's frustrating, so I just wanted to let you know what's going on. I'm not sick, I don't need any money. I'm not in any financial trouble, I'm not in any legal trouble."

American woman was scammed by man posing as Martin Henderson

Martin Henderson at the SCAD Presents aTVfest 2016 - "Grey's Anatomy" - Image via Getty

According to The New Zealand Herald, in February 2025, a 47-year-old American woman came forward claiming that she was scammed out of $375,000 by a man pretending to be Martin Henderson. The woman, identified as Lea, told the outlet that the scammer manipulated her for two years during a vulnerable time of her life. She said:

"My head is all over the place, and I felt very foolish having opened my heart. I was severely manipulated during some very traumatic events in my life."

Lea stated that a man pretending to be the actor's agent contacted her after she posted on a fan page for Virgin River. The "agent" told her Henderson wanted to talk to her. Lea claimed that the scammer promised her marriage and kids. She said:

"I left a message and received a message from his agent saying Martin liked my comments and would like to message me. We hit it off immediately and talked about favorite foods and common interests. He told me he wanted to leave the acting world and live a quiet life in New Zealand with me - we planned marriage and three children."

According to the media outlet, Lea gave the scammer $30,000 for a private jet so he could leave South Africa, then another $10,000 after he claimed he was in prison for breaking his contract. Additionally, she gave him gift cards worth $12,000, gave him $56,000, and made numerous Bitcoin transactions. After she ran out of money, she took out loans to send him money.

Lea moved to New Zealand in December 2024, hoping to meet the actor. On January 31, she arrived at Auckland Airport to pick him up when she received a call from the scammer. He claimed he was injured while shooting in South Africa and was hospitalized.

She realized she had been scammed when her friend sent her a news article stating that the actor was biking in Matakana, New Zealand. She told the media outlet:

"I thought, what is Martin doing in New Zealand in Matakana on a bike rally when he told me he was lying in a hospital bed in Johannesburg after a mild heart attack."

After the news made headlines, Martin Henderson posted a video on Instagram on March 16 to alert his fans.

Last month, Martin Henderson's Netflix series Virgin River began filming season 7 in Vancouver.

