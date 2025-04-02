“It’s no new account for fans to follow”- Internet outraged as NJZ (NewJeans) Minji’s alleged private Instagram photos get leaked online

On Tuesday, March 31, NJZ Minji's alleged private Instagram account was leaked on the internet, leading to several photos from the page being circulated among netizens. While the page did not showcase images of the idol's face, people speculated that it was her account due to the resemblances they picked from the silhouettes and other details from the posts.

This soon grew viral on the internet with several netizens wanting to learn more about her alleged private account. However, some fans soon came to the idol's defense and requested people to refrain from engaging with the leaked photos from the private Instagram account.

They also expressed that the account was most likely meant for her private life and the idol would prefer not to have it exposed on the internet. As a result, they not only criticized those who circulated the leaked images on the internet, but were also angered at the leak that broke NJZ Minji's boundaries of privacy. Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

"It’s her PRIVATE account that got leaked, it’s no new account for fans to follow," one fan said.

"How hard is it to respect their privacy?" said a fan on X.

"Oh they discovered minji's priv ig account and made a fuss about it... let her live bro she's just a teenager," added another fan.

"It’s so weird how y’all are always in njz’s private life like omg get a job?" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their displeasure on NJZ Minji's alleged private Instagram account getting leaked on the internet.

"Stop showing her account…. Damn it was private for a reason…..," stated a fan.

"All idols have private accounts why is this news ????" added an X user.

"Let my girl live her life damn," said a netizen.

"Srsly disgusting stalker behavior," commented another X user.

NJZ announces hiatus following their legal battle with ADOR, agency responds

On March 21, NJZ and their agency, ADOR, had their first court hearing regarding the lawsuit the agency had filed against the group members for unilaterally departing from ADOR and taking part in independent activities. They pushed for the group's contract validity under ADOR, and the court ruled in favor of the agency, allowing them authority to restrict NJZ's independent activities.

The group announced their departure from ADOR back in November 2024 through an emergency press conference due to the agency's failure to meet their demands. The members also spoke up about the alleged harrassment and mistreatment at the hands of the agency's representatives. Between November and March, they announced their first independent activitity.

The group was scheduled to perform at the ComplexCon Music Festival in Hong Kong on March 23, and following the court ruling, the members rolled out their last independent activity without the supervision of ADOR, under the name of NJZ. During their performance at the music festival, the members revealed that they will be going on a hiatus. Here's what they stated:

"This stage means so much to us and every single one of you who gives us strength just by being here... this might be our last performance for a little while. Out of respect for the court’s decision, we’ve decided to pause all our activities for now. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe this is something we need to do at this moment."

However, soon after the announcement, ADOR released a statement expressing that their hiatus was not discussed with the agency and also requested the members to meet and speak with ADOR to plan their future activities and related details.

