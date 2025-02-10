"THEY KNOW EACH OTHER?" — Internet in a frenzy as Bang Ye-dam leaves a comment on NewJeans Minji's Instagram live

On Monday, February 10, 2025, NewJeans' (now referred to as NJZ) Minji kickstarted a voice-only Instagram live. Several fans and netizens tuned in to see what the idol was talking about. The livestream involved her sharing with her fans about the new comeback of the NewJeans members as NJZ, their rebranding, and more.

While many fans and netizens left comments on the idol's livestream, people also noticed a comment from the South Korean and K-pop soloist Bang Ye-dam. As per an X account @ydmfeed, the male artist called Minji:

“the GOAT of knowing music”

GOAT is a commonly used acronym to refer to the Greatest of All Time. Therefore, Bang Ye-dam's comment apparently complimented Minji and her K-pop girl group's music. When this interaction landed on the internet, fans were shocked to realize that the two knew each other. Regardless, people were happy to discover a new friendship in the K-pop industry. One X user wrote:

"WAIT DO THEY KNOW EACH OTHER??? MINJI IS LITERALLY MY NJZ BIAS SJSJSKSKK"

Many fans flooded the internet, sharing their excitement, and one even asked for a collaboration between the artists.

"Oh I also just found out that Yedam and Minji have the same birthday. This crumbs is so unexpected. Collab soon pls!" said a fan on X.

"y'all don't know how much I luv njz and yedam!! this interaction makes me so happy," added another fan.

"THEY'RE BESTIE OMGGGG CAN I JOIN WITH UR CIRCLE GUYS," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens were thrilled over the unexpected interaction between NewJeans' Minji and Bang Ye-dam.

"yedam freely interacting with other artists really warms my heart, from his khhrnb bros and other kpop artists! our guy is so friendly, he knows the whole industry atp," stated a fan.

"bro knows everyone in this industry," added an X user.

"my bias biasing my other bias," said a netizen.

"Every time Minji goes live I'm always surprised, there's always a plot twist," commented another X user.

All you need to know about NewJeans and their rebranding as NJZ

In August 2024, when ADOR's former CEO, Min Hee-jin, was dismissed from her role, the NewJeans members expressed their disinterest in the new management team and CEO under ADOR. They made their statement clear through a livestream on September 25, 2024, demanding the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin, along with a few other actions from the agency.

The members also expressed that they'd be leaving the agency if their needs weren't met. On November 18, 2024, due to ADOR's inability to fulfill the demands, all the members announced their departure from the agency through an emergency press conference. However, ADOR pushed for the validity of their contract through a court petition.

Additionally, as the members continued to kickstart their own brand outside of ADOR, the agency filed an injunction to prevent the members from doing the same. Regardless, the members officially announced their rebranding on February 7, 2025, revealing that they will be going by the name NJZ instead of NewJeans through a press statement:

"We are thrilled to be stepping onto the stage for the first time as NJZ and sharing something new with everyone. It’s a big moment for us, and we can't wait for fans to be a part of this journey and experience the new music we’ve been eager to share."

As their first activity under the new brand, the members will be performing as the headliners at the Complex Con Hong Kong, which will take place from March 21 to 23.

