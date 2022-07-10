"A man's man": Sylvester Stallone pays heartfelt tribute to "good friend" James Caan

Following the demise of James Caan on July 6, Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to his close friend on July 8. He spoke about his memories with Caan and also posted a few throwback pictures on social media. He wrote:

“I will miss my good friend and great actor, James Caan! Tough, Smart, a man’s man. One of a kind!”

Caan and Stallone appeared together on the second season of the NBC comedy-drama series, Las Vegas, and most recently, in the documentary, Chuck Zito: An American Story.

Caan passed away at the age of 82. The news was revealed through a tweet via his Twitter account the following day, which stated,

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

His cause of death isn't known at the time of writing, and further details are yet to be disclosed.

James Caan’s career in films and TV series

Born on March 26, 1940, James Edmund Caan was born in a family where his father was a meat dealer and butcher. James attended Michigan State University. And after being transferred to Hofstra University, he became interested in acting and enrolled at New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre for five years.

He first appeared in various stage plays and made his television debut in an episode of the police procedural series Naked City. He then appeared in episodes of Play of the Week, Route 66, The Doctors and the Nurses, and more. He made his film debut with the 1964 thriller Lady in a Cage and appeared in series like The Alfred Hitchcock Tour and Wagon Train.

James Caan speaks onstage during the 50th Anniversary celebration of Godfather at Paramount Pictures Studios (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

James Caan continued to appear in films like El Dorado, Countdown, Games, Journey to Shiloh, The Rain People, and more. He returned to the small screen during the 70s and was cast by Francis Ford Coppola in The Godfather, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He became a familiar name in the entertainment industry, subsequently getting roles in films like Slither, Cinderella Liberty, The Gambler, The Godfather Part II, The Killer Elite, and more.

Caan made his directorial debut with Hide in Plain Sight in 1980, but the film failed at the box office.

Following his appearances in a few more movies, he suffered from depression from 1982 to 1987 due to his sister’s death and became addicted to cocaine. He later spent time coaching children’s sports and was in a car crash in 1985.

James Caan made a comeback with the movie Gardens of Stone in 1987 and Alien Nation the following year. After this, he had a successful journey in the film industry, and his final film appearance was in a 2021 romantic comedy film, Queen Bees.

