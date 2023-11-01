"A mix between Jesy Nelson and Victoria Monet": Khloe Kardashian Bratz Halloween costume sparks blackfishing backlash 

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire for her Halloween makeover, where she dressed up as one of the Bratz dolls. She posed for pictures alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

The 39-year-old socialite donned a checkered pattern yellow sleeveless mini dress paired with a round-neck white long-sleeved shirt underneath and long black leather boots. She matched the look with long, light blonde hair, an identical yellow beret, and a yellow handbag with a crystalized Bratz logo.

Expand Tweet

However, after sharing pictures of her overall look for All Hallows Day on Instagram, Khloe was criticised by social media users, who accused her of "black fishing." The term is typically used to describe someone who is not Black, using excessive makeup, tanning, or virtual filters and Photoshop to appear Black.

Khloe Kardashian’s skin tone became the centre of backlash as people claimed that she looked too darker than her natural complexion. The conversation surrounding her appearance raised questions about her intentions, with some accusing her of trying to imitate a Black aesthetic. Some even said that they almost did not recognize her due to the unusually darker skin tone.

One user commented on Pop Base's post on Khloe's Halloween look and wrote that the Good American founder looked somewhat between American songstress Victoria Monet and former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, who was also accused of blackfishing.

Internet criticizes Khloe Kardashian for pretending to appear Black. (Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe Kardashian's Bratz Doll Halloween makeover sparks backlash online

Several users mentioned how Khloe did not even look like herself in her latest Halloween costume photos. Many people noticed similarities between the 39-year-old Kardashian sister and English songstress Jesy Nelson, and some even assumed it was the singer at first.

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe comes under fire for Halloween makeover as netizens accuse her of blackfishing.(Image via X/@PopBase)

Khloe Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was also blasted for blackfishing in August when she announced her limited-edition Bratz doll series. The dolls featured darker skin than Kylie’s natural skin tone, and some users claimed that even the dolls’ features were modeled to look more like Black women.