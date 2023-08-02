"Buy them as voodoo dolls": Kylie Jenner Bratz doll collaboration leaves internet skeptical, sparks wild reactions online

American social media personality Kylie Jenner's recent collaboration with Bratz dolls has left the internet skeptical and sparked wild reactions online. On August 1, the fashion doll franchise unveiled its first-ever celebrity collaboration with the 25-year-old personality being the inspiration behind its new line-up.

The new collection features six miniature Kylie dolls dressed in her most-iconic red carpet dresses of all time, including her 2019 Met Gala lavender Versace gown, and the black dress with crystal crown she wore at the November 2022 Thierry Mugler exhibition.

As per Bratz's website, each nearly two-inch doll is priced at $9.99 and comes with a mystery mini accessory, like her Italian Greyhound dog Norman, her signature convertible cruiser, or a lip-shaped phone, along with a collector's guide.

The new Kylie Jenner collection with Bratz is currently available on the fashion dolls' website, on Amazon, at Target, and at Walmart. However, the new collaboration between the two sparked wild reactions online, and one of the users commented:

Twitter reacts to Kylie Jenner Bratz dolls collaboration

After the pictures of Kylie Jenner's collaboration with Bratz dolls went viral, Twitterati was skeptical. Several users pointed out that the Kylie Cosmetics owner has a different skin color on the doll than in her real life, stating her and Travis Scott's color got blended.

Others slammed the brand for collaborating with Jenner and not any other celebrity, stating they have joined hands with a "plastic" for a plastic doll.

In a press release, Kylie Jenner spoke about her collaboration with Bratz to launch its first-ever celebrity collection. As per Hollywood Reporter, she said:

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll. I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

In another statement, creative director Jasmin Larian called Jenner's collab with Bratz a "seminal moment."

“Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive. Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

The new collaboration comes after Jenner won the internet after she revealed on Hulu's The Kardashians how it would break her heart if her daughter Stormi also undergoes plastic surgeries like her at a young age.