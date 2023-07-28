"Kris Jenner didn't teach her daughters how to properly love themselves": Fans extend support to Kylie Jenner in wake of surgery and Stormi admission

American socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner was showered with massive support online after she admitted to having plastic surgery done at a very young age. During the season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 25-year-old star discussed going under the knife and getting a breast augmentation at 19 while speaking with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Claiming that she regrets her decision, Jenner said:

“I got my breasts done before Stormi — within six months of having Stormi — not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

Jenner also admitted that she would be "heartbroken" if Stormi had plastic surgery like her at a young age.

"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children. Obviously, I have a daughter and I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She’s the most beautiful thing ever.”

She added that she just wants to be the "best mom" and the "best example" for her daughter Stormi, and wishes she could do it differently "because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Kylie Jenner's admission of getting plastic surgery done at a young age garnered massive support online, but some of the users also blamed her mother, Kris Jenner, for not doing her part as a parent. A user commented:

Internet reacts to Kylie Jenner's plastic surgery admission

After the footage of Kylie Jenner admitting about her plastic surgery and hoping that her daughter Stormi won't do the same went viral, the Internet came to support her. Several users stated that Jenner has evolved ever since becoming a mother, with one of them claiming she is a "phenomenal mommy."

Some users also blamed Kris Jenner for instilling this kind of thought process into her daughters and not teaching them how to love themselves the way they are.

Kylie Jenner's latest admission comes after she and her half-sister Khloe Kardashian discussed how look-related remarks made by their family members affected their self-esteem.

While Jenner had previously denied getting any major work done on her body, she told media outlet Hommegirls in August 2022 that she has no regrets about getting lip fillers.

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

On the personal front, Jenner is a mother of two kids - Stormi (5) and Aire (1), whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.