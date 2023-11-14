"A WIN FOR US": Fans go crazy as BTS Namjoon shares his thoughts on visiting India during his recent Weverse LIVE

BTS member Kim Namjoon had quite an interesting Weverse LIVE on November 14, 2023. The Still Life rapper and songwriter interacted with his fans and fielded several questions from them. However, one particular statement by him had sent his fans into a whirlpool of excitement, especially the Indian ARMYs. The megastar was asked by fans if he would ever visit India, and he answered by saying that he wished to visit the country in the future.

He said:

"Yeah I want to visit India too some day, why not?"

As a result, this particular statement sent the Indian fans into an online frenzy. A fan in particular tweeted, "A WIN FOR US."

The BTS Indian Army has been waiting for years to hear these words. Regretfully, things haven't turned out as they had hoped. This highlights the situation when India was one of the nations that BTS planned to visit as part of their Map Of The Soul Tour in 2020. During an interview with Spotify in order to promote their anthology album Proof (2022), Namjoon stated that they were going to Mumbai.

However, the pop giants' much-anticipated visit has been postponed indefinitely in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the government shutdown that followed across the world.

"India is calling you Namjoon": Fans enthralled as the BTS idol's statement gave them new hope

The Map Of The Soul Tour, which was first announced in January 2020, had 37 performances across 17 locations, the majority of which were located in North America, Europe, and Asia including India. In April 2020, the tour was supposed to start from Seoul with four performances, and BTS was prepared to showcase songs from their highly successful album Map of the Soul: 7.

Unfortunately, the Seoul events were canceled in February 2020 owing to the increase in COVID-19 cases, and the American dates were postponed as a result of the South Korean government's stance to forbid large-scale gatherings.

Hence, November 14 marks a memorable day for the Indian BTS ARMY as Namjoon's statement breathed life into them. Fans are thrilled beyond imagination as the rapper ignited hopes among them for a probable future concert show of BTS in India.

As mentioned previously, the Indian BTS ARMYs flooded the social media network and tweeted on X, "India is calling you Namjoon" and "Omg Namjoon definitely gonna love our country."

Meanwhile, India has played a significant role in the group's unmatched domination in streaming. In 2020, India ranked third after Indonesia and the United States with a reported 8.6 million views toward the 101.1 million obtained in the first 24 hours after the release of the music video for Dynamite, as reported by Rolling Stones.

Furthermore, India ranked second in terms of the number of countries that streamed BTS' official videos and lyric videos and had over 1.65 Billion streams from March 2021 to February 2022. The country surpassed the United States and Korea, according to an analysis of YouTube data conducted by Korean media outlet, JoongAng Ilbo.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon hinted at working on new music during the Weverse LIVE which he plans to release soon.