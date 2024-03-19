Aaron Taylor-Johnson reported to be the next James Bond amid multiple speculations

After months of speculation, it has now been reported Aaron Taylor-Johnson is apparently set to take over the role of James Bond. A close source claimed to The Sun on March 18 that the Kick-Ass actor has been formally offered the role and is reportedly expected to accept.

"Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement," the source said.

Taylor-Johnson will reportedly join a prestigious line of Hollywood superstars to play the coveted role of MI6's Agent 007. With the last Bond film being 2021's No Time to Die, he will succeed Daniel Craig as the enigmatic British spy if the reports are true.

First portrayed onscreen by Sean Connery in 1962's Dr. No, the James Bond franchise includes 25 films that have mostly achieved critical and commercial success. Inspired by Ian Fleming's books about the character, James Bond has since become an integral part of popular culture, with many actors eyeing to play the coveted role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson sparked James Bond casting rumors in 2022

Actors who have portrayed James Bond in film (Image via MGM)

33-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson first sparked James Bond casting rumors when various news reports emerged about him having a secret audition in 2022. He also reportedly met with producer Barbara Broccoli in 2023 to discuss the role.

Just last week, on March 13, the Anna Karenina actor was asked in an interview about taking the mantle of James Bond.

"I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment," he laughingly said.

The hunt for the new James Bond has spawned several casting rumors since Daniel Craig announced his retirement from the role. Many fan favorites included the likes of Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page, all of whom were rumored to be in the running for the part.

However, Idris Elba counted himself out of the competition last year

"The whole thing [became] disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race," he said.

No person of color has ever portrayed James Bond in film till date.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Quantum of Solace (Image via MGM)

Eon Productions currently holds the film rights to Ian Fleming's Bond novels. The studio is reportedly in the process of writing the script for the 26th film. However, neither the studio nor Aaron Taylor-Johnson have confirmed the news at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, Aaron will be seen in the upcoming movie The Fall Guy releasing on May 3. He will also appear in Sony's Kraven the Hunter as the titular antihero, expected to release on August 30, 2024.