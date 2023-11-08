"Absolute peak content"- The Boys season 4 poster sparks excitement across the internet

There are a handful of shows with the impact of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, which is all set to return with a fourth season in 2024.

After impressing the world with three seasons of the original show and the recently concluded Gen V, which was also met with great critical acclaim all around, the fourth season is all set to pick up the story and move forward in more intense directions.

After months of speculation, The Boys season 4 just received its first set of posters featuring Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). The looks of the promo images seem to suggest that the supes team led by Homelander is going to triumph in the elections, leaving a mess for Billy Butcher and his boys.

A tweet reply to CC's post about the fourth season (Image via X)

The posters have already sparked huge excitement across the internet, with fans pouring in all around to express how happy they are about the development.

Amazon is yet to set a premiere date for the fourth season of The Boys, though.

The Boys season 4 poster displays sharp contrast as fans go wild

The original post from Culture Crave (Image via X)

The Boys has arguably been one of the most popular shows in the past couple of years. It is not surprising that fans had such an immense reaction to the show's new season photos, which will definitely see some big things happening sooner rather than later.

The contrasting posters, along with the teased election in both Gen V and The Boys season 3, also add to the excitement. It hints that vice-presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and her running-mate presidential candidate Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) have won the election, leading to a darker phase in the next season.

Showrunner Eric Kripke recently confirmed that the virus shown in Gen V will play a prominent role in the upcoming season of the main show. It may also be consequential after the supes win the election and effectively take over everything else.

More details about the upcoming season should drop soon.