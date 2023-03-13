“Absolutely robbed”: Twitter erupts with angry memes as Jamie Lee Curtis wins Oscar over Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett

Jamie Lee Curtis successfully bagged the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of tax inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s superhero comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Hollywood veteran edged out her co-star Stephanie Hsu, as well as nominees like Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Hong Chau (The Whale) to win the award.

Curtis took the stage amid a standing ovation and said her win was dedicated to the “hundreds of people” who has helped her reach the remarkable moment in her career. She also thanked her “bae,” co-star Michelle Yeoh, and other cast and crew members involved in making the film:

“All of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the hundreds and thousands of people: we just won an Oscar! Together!”

The actress went on to thank her “beautiful family,” including her husband Christopher Guest, their daughters Annie and Ruby, and her sister Kelly.

A visibly emotional Curtis also looked up at the sky and remembered her parents, the late stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, before clutching the award and saying, “I just won an Oscar!”

However, Jamie Lee Curtis’ win left several people disappointed, as many took to social media to mention that Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett were “absolutely robbed” from getting the Oscar for their respective roles:

In addition to the Oscars, Jamie Lee Curtis also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress and nominations from Bafta and the Golden Globes for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Twitter reacts to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar win

Jamie Lee Curtis had one of the first wins at the 95th Academy Awards, earning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While the actress received a standing ovation following her win, several social media users were left upset with the result. Many also took to Twitter to share their reactions and argued that Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett deserved to win the award instead of Curtis:

Despite having only 17 minutes of screentime, Curtis’ character in the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert comedy garnered immense recognition. Speaking about her character, Deirdre Beaubeirdre, to IndieWire, the actress said:

“I’ve met Deirdre. I know a couple of Deirdres. Three years ago, I was a 60-year-old woman who has had heartbreak, disappointment, been overlooked. I have felt abandoned. I have felt rejection. And I have been forgotten. I know what that feels like emotionally.”

In a career-spanning nearly four decades and with notable roles in classics like the Halloween franchise and comedies such as A Fish Called Wanda and Trading Places, this was Jamie Lee Curtis’ first Oscar Award win.

The actress has received multiple accolades in addition to the Oscars, including two Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and nominations for an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997.

