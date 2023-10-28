"Absolutely terrible": Fans angered following the poor organization and mismanagement of KBS' Immortal Songs Live Concert

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, KBS' Immortal Songs Live Concert, with several K-pop groups and soloists in the lineup, finally took place. While fans were excitedly looking forward to the same, they were left frustrated and angered by the several mishaps, delays, and changes due to the poor management by STUDIO PAV, a K-pop tour management company in charge of producing the concert.

The event's organization left fans annoyed, given the venue change and the shift in the artist lineup that was announced before the date. Even after the event began, several issues persisted, including a shortened sound check, faulty sound system, and camera broadcast. The event itself also ended an hour after its scheduled closing time.

Ever since these issues surfaced, fans have been criticizing STUDIO PAV for its poor organization and management.

Poor management at KBS' Immortal Songs Live Concert leaves fans fuming, many call out STUDIO PAV

When KBS announced its Immortal Songs Live concert, fans were thrilled to hear about the same, especially given the intriguing artist lineup, which included NewJeans, PSY, ATEEZ, Jannabi, Lena Park, Youngtak, Kim Taewoo, and Patti Kim.

However, fans were soon disappointed to learn that not only was the venue shifted from the Met Life Stadium in New York to the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, but one of the artists, NewJeans, had also canceled their appearance.

While fans were understanding of the venue change, the cancellation of NewJeans' appearance worried many about the progression of the event. Akin to their predictions, several things went haywire at the concert, starting off with the shortened soundcheck.

Given that concert ticket sales usually also come with fans' chance to watch the sound check where artists rehearse at least four to five songs, fans were upset when ATEEZ only got to rehearse one song.

Additionally, while ATEEZ was supposed to perform at least 10 songs, they were only able to perform six due to the time constraint. Even during the performance, the members looked clearly uncomfortable and angry since several factors such as the sound system, in-ear operation, etc., and more, were faulty.

Other promised events that included ATEEZ and other artists in the line-up also proved to be disappointing.

While fans were promised a send-off and a special surprise event from ATEEZ, the send-off turned out to be just the artists waving bye to the audience and the surprise event from ATEEZ never unfolded.

Despite the Immortal Songs Live concert being prolonged by an hour, PSY, the K-pop soloist performed at the very end, leaving fans fuming.

Following the event, many fans and attendees expressed that they were extremely unhappy with how the Immortal Song Live concert unfolded and claimed that STUDIO PAV allegedly scammed them by charging them for unorganized events. Additionally, fans also expressed that they were not happy with the artists mistreated and disrespected at the event.

Given that several people noticed the ATEEZ member being frustrated about the several mishaps during the Immortal Songs Live concert, fans are now demanding an apology from STUDIO PAV for their mismanagement and poor organization.