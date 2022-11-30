"Actions speak louder than words": Burn Balenciaga hashtag takes over Twitter as Bryson Gray leads the way

Ever since Balenciaga's unfortunate ad campaign for their Spring 2023 line that involved children posing with teddy bears dressed in bondage-style outfits, the world has gone wild, shelling out conspiracy theories and aiming to cancel the brand.

The luxury fashion house has since apologized and removed the disturbing images from its campaign. They've also tried to sue the production company and set designer involved in the shoot for $25 million in reputational damages.

The now taken down controversial image from the ad campaign (Image via Balenciaga)

However, netizens have not forgiven the brand that easily. While many vow not to purchase from the brand or endorse them in any way, some prefer to see more. Bryson Gray, a musician, and active conservative speaker, released a song called "Burn Balenciaga" and the internet approved it.

One recurring sentiment is that the song is an active response to the controversy, and deserves resounding applause.

A popular comment on Gray's music video (image via YouTube)

Bryson Gray disses Balenciaga in a song and burns their products in the music video; Fans follow

Though the Spanish-based designer house has apologized and condemned any violence against children, netizens find it hard to forgive them for this massive oversight, claiming that the campaign should never have gone into production in the first place.

Bryson Gray is a popular spokesperson for the conservative Black community (Image via Getty/Gabrielle Gray)

Bryson Gray released a song that ignites listeners to cancel the brand and burn all the Balenciaga products that they might have purchased. The song, with its catchy hook, has even incited the #burnbalenciaga to go viral on Twitter.

In the song, Gray urges people to follow in his footsteps as he is seen burning a pair of the brand's shoes in a yard. He adds that celebrities will attempt to influence the consumer by endorsing things like p*dophelia, and ab*se.

In addition, he sings about media houses making movies about the LGBTQ community, somehow implying that they are inciting similar pain towards society. He said that he doesn't mind being canceled for the song as long as he shares his truth.

This song has garnered over 220k within the last 22 hours, inciting the #burnbalenciaga trend on social media.

David Poulden Esq®️ @DavidPoulden

#Burnbalenciaga It's good to see people are destroying items they've got from the Paedophile company Balenciaga. It's good to see people are destroying items they've got from the Paedophile company Balenciaga. #Burnbalenciaga https://t.co/ny78Cwyzvy

Crypto Buddha @cryptobuddha__ I am impressed by these ordinary people coming together to #Burnbalenciaga because the celebs will not open up about this whatsoever. Because they know they aren't allowed to. Want more proof? I am impressed by these ordinary people coming together to #Burnbalenciaga because the celebs will not open up about this whatsoever. Because they know they aren't allowed to. Want more proof? https://t.co/ezEWZ6PXTE

Furthermore, people are upset that no celebrity has come forward to share their disappointment with the brand. They think that if ordinary people can burn their expensive products and cancel the brand, celebrities should not think twice about joining the bandwagon.

The luxury fashion house faces a tough time

The fashion house's Spring 2023 campaign was a display of a series of missteps, with images chock full of inappropriate innuendo.

Apart from the obvious BDSM-inspired children's toys, kids also posed around empty wine glasses and poorly hidden documents on federal law about child p*rnography.

An example of the poorly shot ad campaign (image via Twitter)

Apologies and attempts to pin the blame on others have done very little to repair the brand's damaged reputation. The world is upset and thinks the brand is promoting child abuse, and satanism, among other things.

