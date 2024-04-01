Renowned South Korean actor Kim Min-kyu recently commenced his military service. On April 1, 2024, Business Proposal fame Kim Min-kyu quietly entered the military to fulfill his duty as an active-duty soldier.

Ahead of his enlistment, the actor bid farewell to his fans by posting photos on Instagram, showcasing his new military buzz cut with a radiant smile.

Alongside the snapshots, Kim Min-kyu conveyed his message in the caption. The message expressed his determination to return after completing his service. As translated by Google, the caption read,

"I'll be back."

According to South Korean legislation, the majority of physically fit men are obligated to serve in the military for a duration ranging from 18 to 21 months. However, special dispensations are provided for athletes and classical artists who demonstrate exceptional prowess in specific international competitions that hold significance for national prestige.

The actor, widely recognized for his role in the hit rom-com K-drama, Business Proposal, embarked on his military journey, leaving behind heartwarming buzzcut photos on his Instagram account.

In the photos shared by Kim Min-kyu, the actor can be seen in a solemn salute, proudly displaying his newly trimmed hair. Additionally, he posted several selfies, radiating positivity with smiles and winks, marking the emotional transition from civilian life to the disciplined routine of military service.

The news of Kim Min-kyu's enlistment was initially revealed by his agency, Companion Company, through his official fan cafe.

The agency wrote,

“Actor Kim Min-gyu will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the army on April 1. No separate official event will be held on the day of entering the training center. Please understand that he will be entering in private to prevent safety accidents due to on-site congestion.”

The Snowdrop actor is set to fulfill his duty as an active-duty soldier, promising to return safely after his service period. The actor, acclaimed for his striking appearance and versatile acting skills, debuted in the entertainment industry in 2013 with a minor role in Monstar.

He rose to prominence with his notable performances in K-dramas such as Backstreet Rookie, Queen: Love and War, and "Snowdrop. However, his role as Cha Sung-hoon in Business Proposal catapulted him to international fame.

In Business Proposal, the actor portrayed the character of Cha Sung-hoon, the chief secretary known for his intriguing dynamic with the main lead, Kang Tae-moo, played by Ahn Hyo-seop. The character's multifaceted personality, juxtaposing a cold exterior with a warm heart, resonated deeply with audiences, earning him widespread acclaim.

Most recently, the actor starred in the lead role in tvN's fantasy rom-com The Heavenly Idol, along with Ko Bo-gyeol and Park Sang-nam, further showcasing his acting prowess.

His agency officially announced his enlistment date of April 1, 2024, on March 20, 2024, expressing gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. While no official event was held on the day of his enlistment to ensure safety, the agency appealed to fans to continue supporting the actor throughout his military service.

Actor Kim Min-kyu is anticipated to be discharged in October 2025 after completing 18 months of service. As fans eagerly await his return, they shower him with love and encouragement, eagerly anticipating his future projects post-military service.