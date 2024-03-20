Business Proposal star Kim Min-kyu confirms mandatory military service to begin in April: Enlistment date, agency's official statement, and more

Business Proposal star Kim Min-kyu is set to begin his mandatory military conscription from next month. On March 20, 9 AM KST, his agency took to the official online fan cafe to announce the enlistment date to be April 1 along with other details.

In the statement, the Companion Company expressed their gratitude towards the actor’s fans for showing their unwavering support. They also confirmed that no official event would occur on the day of his enlistment.

According to OSEN, the agency wrote,

“Actor Kim Min-gyu will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the army on April 1. No separate official event will be held on the day of entering the training center. Please understand that he will be entering in private to prevent safety accidents due to on-site congestion.”

Business Proposal star Kim Min-kyu confirms mandatory military enlistment to commence in April

In addition, they pleaded with fans to continue showing the actor their love and understanding.

They added,

“We ask for the love and support from fans so that Kim Min-gyu can faithfully fulfill his military service obligations and return to a more mature and healthy state”.

Kim Min-kyu's acting career

Actor Kim Min-kyu made his official acting debut in the year 2013 with the Mnet K-drama Monstar. He then appeared in multiple dramas like Signal, Because This Is My First Life, Queen: Love and War, Rain or Shine, Backstreet Rookie, Snowdrop, and many more. The actor garnered much attention from fans for his iconic character in the Netflix rom-com Business Proposal where he played the role of Cha Sung-hoon.

Cha Sung-hoon was the chief secretary of the main lead Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop), the two characters showed interesting bromance given their distinctive personalities. Furthermore, Cha Sung-hoon being a cold-hearted person showed his adorable and soft side in front of his love interest Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ha), which captured fans' hearts.

Kim Min-kyu in The Heavenly Idol

In 2023, he appeared as the main lead character Rembrary in The Heavenly Idol along with Go Bo-gyeol and Lee Jang-woo. He took on the role of Rembrary, a Pontifex from the Other World who is accidentally transported into the present world in the body of a K-pop idol Woo Yeon-woo. Meanwhile, Woo Yeon-woo is sent to the Other World.

Rembrary faced everyday challenges as a K-pop idol and struggled to live in the present. The drama followed the story of his return to his original place as a Pontifex.

