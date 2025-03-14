US Vice President JD Vance met with boos from the audience at the Kennedy Center following Trump's recent takeover

U.S. Vice President JD Vance found himself facing a vocal response from the audience during an event at the Kennedy Center.

On March 13, 2025, the Vice President of the United States, James David Vance, was seen taking a seat at the Kennedy Center, a theater of performing arts. As the Vice President sat down, the entire crowd erupted in boos allegedly directed towards him.

The alleged mocking incident happened shortly after the U.S. President Donald Trump took over the Kennedy Center.

JD Vance met with boos at Kennedy Center as Trump gains control

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, a clip went viral on social media platforms, showing JD Vance entering the hall of the Kennedy Center, wearing a dark blue suit with a formal white shirt and a red tie to complete the look.

The Vice President was accompanied by the second lady of the United States, Usha Vance, for the celebratory night as Donald Trump's administration took over the center.

The video clip shows that as the Vice President takes a seat, a roar of alleged mocking is heard from the audience. In response, Vance waves at the audience and starts talking with the second lady.

As of now, it is not known who were the individuals to boo at JD Vance.

In February 2025, the President of the United States was elected as the Chairman of the Board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In his Truth Social account, the President said that he would make the center an "exciting place."

"It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!" Trump wrote.

In February 2025, Trump spoke to the media reporters about the center. He suggested that he took over because he disagreed with its programming and direction, though he did not name anyone.

Furthermore, the President also indicated that after becoming the chairman, he would make sure to work that aligns with Kennedy's view.

"We took over the Kennedy Center. We didn’t like what they were showing and various other things. I’m going to be chairman of it, and we’re going to make sure that it’s good and it’s not going to be ‘woke'," Trump said.

The Kennedy Center in Washington was opened in 1971 and named after President John F. Kennedy. Since its opening, it has been a prominent cultural institution that hosts various performances, including theater, dance, and music.

Former Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter, marking her departure, stated:

"I depart my position proud of all we accomplished to meet that ambition. From the art on our stages to the students we have impacted in classrooms across America, everything we have done at the Kennedy Center has been about uplifting the human spirit in service of strengthening the culture of our great nation."

As of now, neither JD Vance nor Donald Trump has reflected on the alleged mocking incident.

