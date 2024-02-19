Adam Finseth GoFundMe raises over $17,000 as officials identify firefighter/paramedic killed in Burnsville shooting

Adam Finseth, a dedicated firefighter/paramedic, was among the three first responders killed in the line of duty during a domestic incident in Burnsville on Sunday morning. As the news spread, the Burnsville community rallied to support Adam Finseth's family during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe campaign was swiftly launched to provide financial assistance to Finseth's loved ones. The campaign garnered over $17,000 in just seven hours.

Alongside Adam Finseth, Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge also responded to the call for assistance. They too lost their life in the line of duty. Sergeant Adam Medlicott, another officer involved, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving medical care as reported by CBS News.

The incident unfolded when Burnsville police officers, including Elmstrand and Ruge, responded to a call at 33rd Avenue South and East 126th Street residence.

Officers Adam Finseth, Paul Elmstrand, and Matthew Ruge lost in the line of duty

Superintendent Drew Evans of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension gave significant details about the incident as reported by KTTC. At approximately 1:50 a.m., Burnsville police officers received a distress call, leading them, including Elmstrand, Ruge, and Adam Finseth, to a residence on 33rd Avenue South and East 126th Street.

The call involved an armed man barricaded inside a residence with family members. This included seven children aged 2 to 15.

Superintendent Drew Evans informed that there were extensive negotiation efforts by law enforcement. Paramedics arrived as backup around 5 a.m. However, the situation took a turn minutes later when the suspect opened fire, as per KTTC.

As the situation escalated, officers Elmstrand, Ruge, and Adam Finseth were fatally shot. A third Burnsville Police Department member, Sgt. Adam Medlicott sustained injuries but is expected to survive.

In the intense confrontation, the suspect, who remains unidentified, was reported dead around 8 am, after he allegedly shot himself. Family members inside the residence were able to escape unharmed as reported by CBS News. Superintendent Evans said that details regarding the timeline and exchange of gunfire are still unclear, stating:

"I will note this individual had several guns and large amounts of ammunition."

About Adam Finseth, Paul Elmstrand, and Matthew Ruge

Expand Tweet

Adam Finseth, aged 40, served as a firefighter and SWAT paramedic for the City of Burnsville since February 2019. His experience included prior roles as a firefighter in Hastings and Savage. Finseth joined Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann's team, contributing as a SWAT paramedic.

Officer Paul Elmstrand, aged 27, became part of the Burnsville Police Department in 2017, initially as a community service officer. Recognized for his commitment, Elmstrand earned a promotion to officer in 2019. He actively engaged in various BPD units, including the mobile command staff, peer team, honor guard, and field training unit.

Officer Matthew Ruge was also 27. He joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2020. Notably, Ruge served as a physical evidence officer and contributed to the BPD's crisis negotiations team.

KTTC reported that Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz expressed the department's deep sorrow, acknowledging the sacrifice made by these heroes.

"Today, three members of our team made the ultimate sacrifice for this community. They are heroes. Every day we pray that they go home to their families. And today that's not happening. We're heartbroken. We are going to need time to be together. Our families need time to grieve."

At Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, a gathering of police and first responders from various cities took place to express support. Injured officers are often transported to this level-one trauma center, as per CBS News.