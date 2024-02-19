What happened in Burnsville Minnesota? Victims list explored in aftermath of tragic shooting

A shooting incident took place in Burnsville, Minnesota on February 18, 2024, leading to the death of four people, including the alleged shooter, and one injury. Those killed included two police officers and a firefighter paramedic. According to CNN, a second police officer who was injured was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.



The shootout happened after an unidentified man entered a house on the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday. ABC News reported that after entering the house, the man barricaded himself along with the occupants of the house which included a woman and seven kids.

The man had several weapons in his possession and the publication noted that the police reached the spot after they received a call for a domestic situation at around 1:50 am. Upon reaching the spot, the officers tried talking to the alleged shooter but he reportedly fired shots at them.

The police responded to the shots fired at them from various spots across the house, which led to gunfire. According to the Star Tribune, the man died after he reportedly shot himself with the weapon.

The seven children trapped inside the house were reportedly between the ages of two and 15 and managed to escape the house along with the woman. The suspect's identity is unknown and the police requested the public to maintain distance from the place until the police ended their investigation.

NBC News reported that the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, shared a statement about the Burnsville shooting incident. Walz commended the "bravery and sacrifices" of the police officers noting that it shouldn't be taken for granted.

Identities of the Burnsville shooting incident revealed: Names and other details

The Burnsville shooting incident that happened on Sunday claimed the lives of two Burnsville police officers and a firefighter paramedic. CBS News revealed their names as Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge along with firefighter Adam Finseth.

Paul was 27 years old at the time of his death and had been involved with the Burnsville Police Department since 2019. Meanwhile, Ruge joined the department a year later.

Adam was 40 years old who served as a firefighter and SWAT paramedic since 2019. The injured official's identity was revealed as Sgt. Adam Medlicott and there are currently no updates regarding his condition.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association shared a Facebook post about the incident.

"We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We're just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe." The post reads, in part.

Minnesota officials express their grief over the death of the officers

Various officials from Minnesota took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting incident that happened on Sunday. US Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar shared a statement through her official page on X.

"They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning." Klobuchar tweeted.

While speaking at a press conference, police chief Tanya Schwartz said that the department is heartbroken that they lost their officers. She noted that everyone needed to be together at this time.

"Today, three members of our team made the ultimate sacrifice for this community. They are heroes. Every day we pray that they go home to their families. And today that's not happening." The police chief added.

The identity of the suspect is undisclosed and the medical examiner's officer will conduct autopsy tests on Monday, February 19, 2024. Additionally, officials will check the surveillance footage to find more details related to the suspect.