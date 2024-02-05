What happened in Green Valley Ranch? Shooting in Denver neighborhood leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

Early Sunday morning, February 4, a mass shooting occurred at Green Valley Ranch in Denver, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries. The incident took place during a house party on the 5050 block of Orleans Court. The Denver Police are actively investigating the incident.

The first 911 call reporting the shooting came in just before 1:30 a.m. Six people fell victim to the violence. The shooting, described as not a random crime by the Denver Police, took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Orleans Court.

Among the victims, a 26-year-old man and a teen boy lost their lives. The authorities have not disclosed the identities of these individuals. Two additional shooting victims either transported themselves or were taken by others to nearby hospitals in Green Valley. The remaining four were attended by ambulances, as reported by 9 NEWS.

As of Sunday evening, all four injured victims from the Green Valley Ranch mass shooting remained hospitalized. One of them is in critical condition. The Denver Police disclosed that three of the injured individuals are men, while the identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed.

Fatal shooting erupts at Green Valley Ranch House Party

According to authorities, the incident at Green Valley Ranch originated from a confrontation between party attendees and uninvited individuals. The confrontation, which unfolded at a residence on Saturday night, escalated into a violent clash involving multiple shooters firing guns.

Police stated that the boy who lost his life was not part of the initial conflict. The circumstances surrounding the involvement of the deceased 26-year-old man are still being determined.

"There was a confrontation that escalated to gunfire. There is evidence that multiple shots were fired from multiple firearms," noted a statement from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Law enforcement teams, including detectives, crime scene technicians, and patrol officers, conducted a thorough search of the snow-covered streets and sidewalks for evidence. Bullet shell casings and bloodstains were discovered about half a block away from the residence where the shooting occurred, according to reports by Denverite.

Witnesses who had been present at the party approached investigators as they worked at the crime scene. One individual, on crutches, claimed to have been at the house during the shooting and was subsequently transported to police headquarters for questioning.

Andres Macias, another witness, shared that he had attended the party and left around 10 p.m. He emphasized that there was no indication of any issues when he left the gathering. Upon returning to the house on Sunday morning, Macias inquired about the whereabouts of his niece, who had also been at the party. Officers informed him that she had been taken to police headquarters.

Green Valley Ranch shooting leaves the community in shock

A neighbor, who chose not to appear on camera during an interaction with CBS, expressed,

"I don't want to say this neighborhood's horrible. And like I said, my kids are outside every day in the summertime. I don't feel it's like daily living."

The recent incident marked the third shooting on the street in Green Valley in the last nine months. The string of shootings has prompted her to consider moving away from the area, as reported by CBS.

The neighbor did not hear or see anything during the incident. She lived half a block away in Green Valley Ranch.

Days before Halloween, another shooting occurred at a party up the street on Orleans Court. In May, a shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home just a block away as reported by CBS.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) spokesman Sean Towles described the incident as "not random." Investigators are still working on the case. They believe that some witnesses may have left the scene in Green Valley before officers arrived.