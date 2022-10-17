“Aespa consists of 4 talented ladies”: Fans call for WINTER’s better treatment after recent posts hint alleged mistreatment

On October 16, aespa’s fans took to social media to call out the alleged mistreatment of WINTER. The 21-year-old is one of the vocalists in the four-member group.

Fans pointed out that the Next Level group’s official Instagram account has repeatedly missed out on posting WINTER’s pictures. The quartet are currently in Los Angeles as they performed at the KAMP LA concert on Sunday, October 16.

On the same afternoon, multiple pictures of Karina, Giselle, and Ningning were posted on the group’s Instagram stories. However, WINTER was absent from the photo spam. She earlier mentioned her dislike of clicking pictures, but fans believe that SM Entertainment employees should be giving updates about every member and not leave one behind.

#SMTreatWINTERBetter trends as fans believe the agency is allegedly being unfair to the aespa member

Twitter is a place for fans to call out any unfair treatment they observe and bring to the limelight. aespa’s fans, MYs, have consistently used it to voice their opinion, and the latest issue at hand is the alleged mistreatment of WINTER, one of the group’s singers.

The hashtag #SMTreatWINTERBetter began trending after fans noticed a discrepancy in the photos that were shared on the Next Level group's official Instagram account on Sunday, October 16.

Several pictures of Karina, Giselle, and Ningning enjoying themselves in Los Angeles were shared on the app. However, WINTER was nowhere to be seen in any of the photos. Moreover, each member had multiple photos uploaded together, but there was no photo of WINTER.

Leaving out WINTER’s photos while trying to give updates about the quartet angered fans. They repeatedly mentioned that the group was made up of four members and alleged that SM Entertainment was not giving her equal treatment. Some fans have discussed that it might be the singer’s personal choice since she once shared that she did not like clicking pictures.

However, the majority sentiment remains that if the staff operates aespa’s social media, they cannot leave one member behind, especially when they are out for work, like in Los Angeles for KAMP LA.

The recent issue also brought to light past alleged mistreatment. A few days ago on October 3, WINTER sent a message on Bubble which seemed to imply that she did give the staff members her photos, but had no clue when they would be uploaded. K-pop groups’ social media platforms are monitored and oftentimes used by the agency’s employees.

WINTER is not the first member for whom MYs have raised concerns. A month ago, they raised their voice over the lack of promotion for Giselle. She was cut off from several promotional content and even brand endorsements. At the time too, fans criticized SM Entertainment’s employees who managed and approved aespa’s social media and brand posts.

Meanwhile, aespa’s last comeback was their second EP Girls in July this year.

