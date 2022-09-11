Fans call out SM's mistreatment of aespa's Giselle

The continuous mismanagement of aespa’s Giselle has fans concerned once again.

The past few weeks have seen the group’s rapper facing continual mismanagement, which has been a cause of frustration and anger for her fans.

Fans have been expressing their displeasure with SM Entertainment after it was revealed that the rapper had to specifically request for her Spotify playlist to be included in the group’s profile. The playlist was never uploaded despite the official Twitter announcement on September 1. Fans assumed that her remarks meant that SM Entertainment had no intention of sharing the playlist.

Giselle's fans have been making demands to her label for a while now

GIGI @aeribbls - 12:09pm KST



“ah and the spotify playlist that i picked~! i requested it to be up on aespa’s account and apparently it went up today~! Go check it out 🖤 if you wanna listen to songs during chuseok, my recs are all on there ” [220909]- 12:09pm KST“ah and the spotify playlist that i picked~! i requested it to be up on aespa’s account and apparently it went up today~! Go check it out 🖤 if you wanna listen to songs during chuseok, my recs are all on there [220909] 🌙💭 - 12:09pm KST“ah and the spotify playlist that i picked~! i requested it to be up on aespa’s account and apparently it went up today~! Go check it out 🖤 if you wanna listen to songs during chuseok, my recs are all on there 🎧🎧”

aespa fans have never been afraid to demand equal treatment for all members, particularly the rapper, who has frequently received disparate treatment as compared to her bandmates.

While her playlist is now available on aespa's official Spotify account, fans are still outraged about the rapper's alleged mistreatment since her debut.

Since the Spotify incident, fans keep bringing to light every instance when the singer has been a victim of mismanagement at the hands of her label.

elsa @yjmaeri the mistreatment giselle has been facing since debut, thread: the mistreatment giselle has been facing since debut, thread:

Earlier in the week, the modern contemporary fashion brand, MLB Korea, excluded the singer from their styling guide while uploading all the other members’ guides. Karina, Winter, and Ningning's guides have been uploaded and can be interacted with.

Adding fuel to the fire, the company also misspelled Giselle's name initially as "Gieselle."

sha ఇ @hotyeojagirl



WHERE IS GISELLE

#TreatGiselleFairly

#GiselleDeservesBetter It's useless that you make them be a global ambassador, one of member is being treated unfairly⁣ by you.WHERE IS GISELLE It's useless that you make them be a global ambassador, one of member is being treated unfairly⁣ by you. WHERE IS GISELLE#TreatGiselleFairly#GiselleDeservesBetter https://t.co/7DTtJhDiSn

aespa is the brand’s global sponsor and is currently promoting MLB Korea's summer collection, which includes crossbody bags, chunky shoes, logo shirts, bucket hats, and other apparel.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to trend "WHERE IS GISELLE," "#WhatAboutGiselle," and "#GiselleDeservesBetter," and many chastised MLB Korea for openly disrespecting the rapper.

••• @aeriviere ‍



#WhatAboutGiselle

#지구젤리버블 I started biasing Giselle after her zoo perf! I've been looking up on her since synk rap, she convinced me she's the best female rapper sm ever had. Giselle hope u could show us another iconic rap you wrote or maybe song covers I started biasing Giselle after her zoo perf! I've been looking up on her since synk rap, she convinced me she's the best female rapper sm ever had. Giselle hope u could show us another iconic rap you wrote or maybe song covers❤️‍🔥#WhatAboutGiselle #지구젤리버블

🛠🏎 @jenowoozen Someone is praying on Giselle’s downfall it’s crazy and that someone works in SM Someone is praying on Giselle’s downfall it’s crazy and that someone works in SM 😭

Many people chastised the brand for getting her name wrong. Others were critical of the fact that multiple guides were created for the same member, making the error appear more intentional and targeted.

Many fans also believe the agency is not giving the rapper enough opportunities to shine.

aespaslay @aespaslay1



And we all know why SM behave like that. She is foreign member. Half Korean and HALF JAPANESE Ain’t goated isayama! @_ICEVANTE_ SM producers need to let Giselle rap more , girl is incontestable the best female rapper of SM 🤦🏾‍♀️ SM producers need to let Giselle rap more , girl is incontestable the best female rapper of SM 🤦🏾‍♀️ The problem is, SM itself doesnt have intention to push Giselle rap skill. Honestly they could do that like how they push Taeyong and Mark in NCT with heavy rap based song.And we all know why SM behave like that. She is foreign member. Half Korean and HALF JAPANESE twitter.com/_ICEVANTE_/sta… The problem is, SM itself doesnt have intention to push Giselle rap skill. Honestly they could do that like how they push Taeyong and Mark in NCT with heavy rap based song.And we all know why SM behave like that. She is foreign member. Half Korean and HALF JAPANESE twitter.com/_ICEVANTE_/sta…

In light of recent issues, fans have been calling out the agency more and more. People are declaring that "AESPA IS FOUR" and that all members deserve equal respect.

Many people are perplexed as to how MLB Korea could make such a huge mistake.

َ @karomiIvr aespa is getting jobs because they’re aespa, the collective effort ALL FOUR OF THEM make to be aespa. so to say they only get jobs because of a certain member is WEIRD. and all the members have stated they’d rather have 4 people than solo deals. like y’all are WEIRD AS FUCK. aespa is getting jobs because they’re aespa, the collective effort ALL FOUR OF THEM make to be aespa. so to say they only get jobs because of a certain member is WEIRD. and all the members have stated they’d rather have 4 people than solo deals. like y’all are WEIRD AS FUCK.

With their unique metaverse concept, aespa is frequently referred to as "the future of SM." The girl group has achieved numerous notable achievements throughout their careers, but they continue to face mistreatment.

Apart from the aforementioned incidents, the group as a whole has been a victim of mistreatment. aespa recently appeared on the MBC talk show Omniscient Interfering View (also known as The Manager), which showed a glimpse of the group's schedules during their comebacks, daily routines, and the work of their managers. However, the show treated Chinese member Ningning and Korean-Japanese member Giselle with disdain.

Amongst all this, aespa was recently named the latest brand ambassador for the Swiss watch and jewelry company Chopard and has added another big name to their ever-growing list of brand deals.

