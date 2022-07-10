aespa makes Hanteo history with second mini-album ‘Girls’ surpassing BLACKPINK member Lisa’s solo record with ‘LALISA’

aespa has become the female artist with the highest first-week sales in Hanteo history. They achieved this magnanimous feat within a day.

aespa's second mini-album, Girls, managed to break the previous record held by BLACKPINK’s maknae member Lisa, whose solo debut single album LALISA sold 736,221 copies in the first week of its release.

According to Hanteo Chart, the charismatic EP sold an impressive total of 806,891 copies on July 8 alone. The previous record for girl groups was held by BLACKPINK’s THE ALBUM, which sold a total of 689,066 copies in its first week.

aespa broke their own record with the new mini-album Girls

On July 8, the talented girl group made their highly-anticipated comeback with their second mini-album Girls and its title track of the same name.

Girls took just one day to smash their previous first-week sales record of 276,877, set by their first mini-album, Savage. It has also set a new record for the highest first-day sales by any female artist in Hanteo history.

Including boy groups, they are now the group with the fourth-highest first-day sales in Hanteo history, bested only by HYBE artists BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT. They are also the tenth best-selling album in first-day sales of all time on Hanteo.

aespa tops the worldwide iTunes chart and smashes album sales record with Girls

aespa has topped the worldwide iTunes charts and smashed album sales records with their new mini-album Girls. As of July 9, Girls reached number one on iTunes' 'Top Album' charts in a total of 13 countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan.

The eponymous title track, Girls, hit number one on iTunes' 'Top Song' chart in Ecuador and Vietnam and ranked among the top 10 in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Girls debuted straight at number one on the worldwide iTunes album chart, becoming their second album to land atop the chart. The talented girl group also landed at number 19 on the European iTunes album chart.

They also reached 1.6 million units in pre-order with Girls, setting a new impressive feat as they become one of the first 4th generation K-Pop girl groups with the highest number of stock pre-orders.

aespa debut their latest title track Girls at Good Morning America summer concert series

On July 8, they kicked off this year’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in New York, debuting their latest title track Girls.

It is interesting to note that aespa is only the second K-pop artist ever to perform at the event, following K-pop juggernaut BTS, who performed at the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in 2019 and 2021.

The girl group was invited to headline the event alongside a bevy of talented artists like - OneRepublic, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Ozuna, and Black Eyed Peas.

Besides their musical achievements, the girls are also making waves as 4th Generation K-pop leaders!

On July 6, a couple of days prior to their comeback, the talented girl group made a speech at the United Nations' High-level Political Forum 2022, where they talked about sustainability and goals for the metaverse, the core concept of the group.

