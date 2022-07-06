Watch: aespa delivers moving speech at United Nations' High-level Political Forum for Sustainable Development 

Global K-pop sensation aespa is reaching new heights as the quartet recently delivered a speech at the United Nations' 2022 High-level Political Forum for Sustainable Development Goals. The group’s meaningful discourse has certainly inspired many to make this world a better place.

The annual forum assesses each country’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals that are considered a call to action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership.

Diplomats from around the world come together to discuss ways to end poverty and other global depriviations. Furthermore, they explore strategies to improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth, all while tackling climate change and working to preserve nature.

aespa delivers "Next Generation to the Next Level" speech at the United Nations

On July 5, 2022, the metaverse K-pop girl group were global speakers at the United Nations’ High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development. To kick start the meeting, the quartet attended the first day of the forum and delivered a motivating speech about the importance of real-time sustainable development.

Impressively connecting their metaverse concepts and their avatars to this year’s forum, aespa's Giselle greeted the audience and spoke about sustainable goals for future generations:

"Hello, my name is Giselle, and we are so honored to be here today. Our group, aespa, uniquely moves between reality and virtual reality. We exist here in the real world, and four of our avatar members exist in the virtual world. Together, we are often called the "metaverse girl group.""

Continuing on behalf of the group, Giselle put forth a question for all individuals to ponder:

"People are paying more attention to creating the best possible metaverse world. It transcends many boundaries - reality and virtual reality, time and space, and genres and generations. As the metaverse accelerates, we have to ask the question: ‘Are we working just as hard to create the best possible real world?"

Bringing the two worlds together for comparison, aespa's Giselle instated the importance of focusing on sustainable ecosystems and equal opportunities for quality living:

"The metaverse reflects reality. If our own reality is not sustainable, it would become difficult to sustain the possibilities of the virtual world. Without sustainable ecosystems or equal opportunities for quality living, there will be no real world to be mirrored."

Encouraging the next generation, Giselle stated that sustainable development goals are necessary in order for the current world to thrive and flourish.

As global influencers, the quartet will continue to inspire the next generation through their music and represent sustainable goals in the metaverse.

In the end, group mate Karina wrapped up the speech by thanking the organization for giving them the opportunity to discuss an important precedent for the next generation. The group also performed their hitmaker track ‘Next Level’ at the United Nations. Several pictures of the group members meeting and posing with diplomats were also shared on social media.

