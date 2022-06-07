aespa's Showcase SYNK concert: Dates, venue, tickets, and more

K-pop girl group aespa has just announced that they will hold their first ever US showcase, 'SYNK,' in Los Angeles.

The quartet took to Twitter to share the news of their one-off concert. Hosted by Live Nation, aespa's first US showcase, 'SYNK,' will take place on June 26 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 10. More information regarding the tickets will be released soon.

aespa's LA showcase will be held on June 26th!

The showcase will feature performances of the group’s hit songs, as well as new tracks from their upcoming mini-album Girls alongside game and talk segments, according to the four-official piece's Twitter account.

Following the "aespa LA Premium Showcase 2022-SYNK," the group will hold the "aespa Japan Premium Showcase 2022-SYNK" on August 6 and 7 at the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan. The event will be the group’s first ever meeting with Japanese fans.

Meanwhile, the Black Mamba singers intend to release their second Korean mini album Girls, on July 8, with simultaneous promotions in South Korea and the United States. The group surprised fans by releasing a pre-release track called Illusion on June 1 at 12 a.m. EST. The new album will include the title track Girls, as well as new songs Lingo and ICU.

Girls will feature the English-language track Life's Too Short, which the group first debuted at this year's Coachella, as well as a Korean version of the song. Alongside the new releases, the mini-album will include three previously released songs: Black Mamba, Forever, and Dreams Come True, the first two of which will be released physically for the first time on Girls.

More about the group

The group made their debut as a quartet in November 2020 with the single Black Mamba. The group covered S.E.S.'s Dreams Come True for their label SM Entertainment's winter album 2021 Winter SM Town: SMCU Express last year.

The four-member girl group has had a successful year in 2022. The quartet, Karina, Giselle, Ningning, and Winter have accomplished a number of feats ahead of the July 8 release of their second mini-album, Girls. Among their many achievements are their historic Coachella debut and their recent global partnership with Warner Records.

Earlier in the month, it was announced that the group had signed with Warner Records as their first K-pop girl group and the second group overall after GOT7. In addition, on June 29, the ensemble will appear on Jimmy Kimme Live!, a late-night talk show. They were also named one of TIME's "Next Generation Leaders" and one of the "10 Most Influential People in 2022."

