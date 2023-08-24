Aiden Clark bus accident: Tributes pour in as mugshot is released in death of Clark County student

Northwestern Local Schools’ Aiden Clark was tragically killed in a road accident. He was just a few minutes away from Northwestern Elementary, Clark County, Ohio when the bus he was traveling in was hit by a minivan that was driven by 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph. The latter has since been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. Netizens have since flooded social media with messages of condolences to Clark’s family.

Around 8:14AM on Tuesday, a 2010 Honda Odyssey in the Troy Road of Lawrenceville went left of the road’s center line and collided with the oncoming school bus. The bus driver attempted to avoid the vehicle but still collided, leading to it flipping on its top.

The school bus had 52 students and one bus driver aboard at the time of the accident.

Sadly, Aiden Clark passed away. 26 other students suffered from minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. One other student sustained serious injuries and was taken to Dayton’s Children’s Hospital.

If Joseph is to be convicted, he can receive a jail time of six to 12 months along with/or a $5000 fine as per the filed criminal complaint.

Aiden Clark’s age was not released at the time of writing this article.

Netizens take to social media to pay tribute to Aiden Clark

Dayton 24/7 Now was one amongst many who took to Facebook to share the news of Clark’s death. They revealed that a stone in Clark’s name was laid at the crash site. The stone read- “May the angels watch over you.”

Facebook user Jennifer Shade also shared her condolences with Clark’s mother. Danielle Clark is a Valley Forge Elementary School teacher while Nathan Clark teaches in Miami’s Bethel school system.

Platform user Samantha Hart shared:

“Aiden was an amazing kid so full of drive and was destined for great things. He was on our baseball team and played soccer with Trev last year.”

Many were glad to see a stone being created in Clark’s name. Several netizens took to Facebook to pay tribute to the youngster. A few comments online read:

Northwestern Local Schools also took to Facebook to announce that they were closed on Thursday. Students were asked to return on Friday while staff members were asked to still report to the institution to receive training on how to support the students once they returned.

Emily Pogue created a fundraiser on the Meal Train platform for the Clark family. She revealed that all donations would go to the funeral expenses. At the time of writing this article, the campaign had raised over $67,100.